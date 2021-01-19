As students begin returning to in-person learning, the Deerfield School District has released guidance for student meals. Deerfield’s free meal program, run through the USDA, is scheduled to continue through the end of the school year. All children age 18 and under are eligible to receive free lunches, even if they aren’t enrolled in Deerfield schools. This includes students attending in-person, virtually, or any other child in the Deerfield community.
Students learning in-person at Deerfield schools will have access a free lunch from the lunch line on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. All students at school on Tuesdays will receive a take-home meal intended for lunch on Wednesday. Health guidelines guidelines will be followed during lunch, and students may eat in the cafeteria or in their classroom.
Families of students learning virtually will be able to pick up meals every Monday at the Deerfield Elementary School lower parking lot, 340 W. Quarry St., from 4:30-5:30 p.m. This begins on Jan. 25. Families must sign up to receive pick-up meals. The form to sign up is available online at deerfield.k12.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.