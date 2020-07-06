Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local government meetings have been occurring online. Some are now returning to in-person. Some have moved from their normal locations to larger spaces to ensure social distancing. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to learn where in-person meetings are being held and how to attend online meetings, including access codes. To add a meeting to this list, email ksaemann@hngnews.com or call (608) 220-7285.

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Plan Commission

Monday, July 13, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, July 14, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, July 21, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, July 28, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board of Education,

Monday July 20, 6 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Finance Committee

Monday, July 13, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, July 13, 7 p.m., teleconference

Finance Committee

Monday, July 27, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, July 27, 7 p.m., teleconference

DEERFIELD SCHOOL BOARD

Special School Board meeting

Tuesday, July 14, 5 p.m., Deerfield High School

Board of Education meeting

Monday, July 20, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, July 13, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

Village Board

Monday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, July 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall

LAKE RIPLEY MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Management District Board

Saturday, July 18, 9 a.m, Town Hall

