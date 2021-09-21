After an initial rainout, the Blue Jays finished up the week with a mini meet at Glen Erin, finishing seventh on Monday, Sept. 20.
Alyssa Pero scored a top-five finish with a 46, six strokes off the lead. Alexis Viola and Amerie Timler both ended their rounds with a 59. Bella Hollis scored a 63, while Katherine Brown’s 65 was not used in the team tally.
Ava Heckmann of Lakeside Lutheran (40) earned medalist honors for the round.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 186, Jefferson 191, East Troy 195, Edgerton 208, Beloit Turner 213, McFarland 217, Cambridge 227, Clinton 245, Evansville 286.
Lake Ripley Country Club
Playing on a familiar course helped Cambridge to a seventh-place finish at the Rock Valley Conference mini meet held on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Alyssa Pero shot a 44, the fourth best score of the round. Bella Hollis shot a 53, and Katherine Brown and Alexis Viola carded 60’s. Amerie Timler’s score of 63 was not used in the team tally.
Team scores: Jefferson 178, Lakeside Lutheran 191, East Troy 198, Beloit Turner 203, McFarland 208, Edgerton 212, Cambridge 217, Clinton 238, Evansville 273.
Yahara Hills Golf Course
Cambridge's girls golf team shot 250 to finish seventh at Tuesday's Rock Valley Conference mini meet held at Yahara Hills Golf Course on Sept. 14.
Senior Alyssa Pero shot 54, junior Bella Hollis and sophomore Amerie Timler each shot 65 and sophomore Alexis Viola shot 66.
Team scores: East Troy 201, Jefferson 204, Lakeside Lutheran 213, McFarland 224, Beloit Turner 233, Edgerton 246, Cambridge 250, Clinton 272, Evansville 300.