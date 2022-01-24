hot CAMBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL Cambridge girls basketball defeated by Watertown Luther Prep By Calahan Steed csteed@hgnews.com csteed Author email Jan 24, 2022 Jan 24, 2022 Updated 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Cambridge freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft works against Luther Prep senior forward Grace Schmidt during the second half in a 48-43 overtime loss on Monday. Kevin Wilson The Cambridge Blue Jays (9-6, 2-2) fell 48-43 in non-conference action to Watertown Luther Prep (8-5, 3-2) on Monday, Jan. 24.Freshman forward Brooklyn Stenklyft recorded 15 points. Sophomore guard Saveea Freeland added 14 points. Grace Schmidt of Luther Prep recorded a game-high 19 points.Watertown Luther Prep 48, Cambridge 43 OTCambridge 23 16 4 - 43Luther Prep 19 20 9 - 48Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — B. Stenklyft 7, 1-3, 15, Freeland 6, 2-4, 14, Holzhueter 2, 4-6, 8, T. Stenklyft 2, 0-0, 6. Totals 17, 7-13, 43.Luther Prep (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Schmidt 8, 2-7, 19, deBoer 3, 1-2, 9, Kieselhorst 3, 1-2, 8, Wauchula 2, 1-2, 5, Zellmer 2, 1-2, 5, Wendorff 0, 2-2, 2. Totals 16, 8-17, 48.Three pointers — Luther Prep 4 (deBoer 2, Kieselhorst, Schmidt), Cambridge 2 (T. Stenklyft 2).Total fouls — Cambridge 14, Luther Prep 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you