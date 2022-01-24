 Skip to main content

CAMBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cambridge girls basketball defeated by Watertown Luther Prep

  • Updated
Brooke Stenklyft
Cambridge freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft works against Luther Prep senior forward Grace Schmidt during the second half in a 48-43 overtime loss on Monday. 

The Cambridge Blue Jays (9-6, 2-2) fell 48-43 in non-conference action to Watertown Luther Prep (8-5, 3-2) on Monday, Jan. 24.

Freshman forward Brooklyn Stenklyft recorded 15 points. Sophomore guard Saveea Freeland added 14 points. Grace Schmidt of Luther Prep recorded a game-high 19 points.

Watertown Luther Prep 48, Cambridge 43 OT

Cambridge 23 16 4 - 43

Luther Prep 19 20 9 - 48

Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — B. Stenklyft 7, 1-3, 15, Freeland 6, 2-4, 14, Holzhueter 2, 4-6, 8, T. Stenklyft 2, 0-0, 6. Totals 17, 7-13, 43.

Luther Prep (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Schmidt 8, 2-7, 19, deBoer 3, 1-2, 9, Kieselhorst 3, 1-2, 8, Wauchula 2, 1-2, 5, Zellmer 2, 1-2, 5, Wendorff 0, 2-2, 2. Totals 16, 8-17, 48.

Three pointers — Luther Prep 4 (deBoer 2, Kieselhorst, Schmidt), Cambridge 2 (T. Stenklyft 2).

Total fouls — Cambridge 14, Luther Prep 13.

