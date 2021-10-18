You are the owner of this article.
DEERFIELD VOLLEYBALL

Deerfield volleyball to face Cuba City in regionals on Oct. 19.

Deerfield wrapped up its regular season with a home quad against Beloit Memorial, Hustisford and Oakfield on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The Demons end the regular season with a record of 4-17 and will face Cuba City (15-3) in the first round of regionals.

