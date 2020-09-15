It’s been a bleak summer without festivals, fairs or concerts in the park. Fall events are mostly canceled, too.
So far, though, word has been mute on the fate of upcoming winter holiday celebrations in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas.
Local residents may simply assume there will be no greeting Santa in the park or at the library, no cookie walks, no gingerbread house building, no horse-drawn carriage rides, no pancake breakfasts with Santa, no holiday community theater and no strolling carolers or public music of any sort.
But does COVID-19 have to kill all of that?
With an intentional creative pivot, in the two months that we have left, could we reimagine our community holiday celebrations to comply with COVID-19 public health guidelines and gathering restrictions?
It is possible, we would argue. And it is in fact happening with some fall events.
The Cambridge Community Activities Program, for instance, has reimagined its annually-anticipated Dunkin for Pumpkins event at the Cambridge pool, to be an outdoor pumpkin hunt at Lake Ripley Park.
The annual Earth, Wood & Fire self-directed tour of artists’ studios in Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Jefferson is also on, set for late October.
We’ve become good over the past six months at signing up online for a time to pick up a coffee or to take-out a meal. It would not be a stretch to harness online scheduling technology for the holidays.
If Santa can’t greet hundreds of children at a time in the park for a tree lighting, could families be pre-scheduled in small groups for that?
The tree might have to be lit up five – or 12 — separate times in one evening, but that’s a small concession.
Could families pick up pre-ordered cookie decorating kits at a park event? Pre-ordered craft kits? A pre-ordered DVD of a holiday movie?
Could local music and community theater groups contribute a small bit of socially distanced audible joy at a park event, with monologues or vocal or instrumental solos? Could restaurants tie in, offering a special holiday meal or dessert pick-up afterward?
How about a socially distanced holiday event at Cambridge’s downtown ice rink? Skating with Santa for pre-scheduled small groups?
And how could Deerfield reimagine its beloved downtown cookie walk, library tree lighting and fire station Santa breakfast?
Schedule the tree lighting in advance for small groups and pick up a pre-ordered cookie decorating kit afterward? Pick up a song book in advance and, for those with reliable internet, participate in a virtual sing-along from home?
Rethink the fire station Santa breakfast to be all-carryout with music soloists outside near the pick-up door?
How about pre-arranged times to shop at a small, outdoor holiday market? This year’s Deerfield Farmers Market, that has drawn well-behaved crowds who have willingly followed strict public health guidelines, including a one-way walkway, could be a blueprint.
Is there a site near downtown that could be temporarily flooded to allow for ice skating?
In both communities, how could churches reimagine their holiday celebrations, moving them outdoors?
And how could community holiday plans pivot to intentionally focus on those for whom 2020 has been especially harsh due to isolation or economic need? Could new memories be made through holiday activities in which local families come together to bring joy to their neighbors?
Let’s not pass the 2020 holiday season in isolation when we have an opportunity to fashion new traditions that could bring us together, safely in adherence to public health rules.
Time is short. Plans must be laid soon to have a chance of pulling them off.
We look forward to hearing ideas for making the 2020 holidays happen locally.
