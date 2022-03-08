Some of the questions below were asked by the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent staff. Most were submitted by community members, for candidates to answer.
Current and previous elected positions
- Incumbent school board member (5 years)
Current and past community involvement
- Volunteer for the Cambridge Arts Council, proud support of Cambridge Community Activities Program, board liaison to Koshkonong Trails charter school.
Years I have resided in the Cambridge School District
- 8 years
Current occupation
- Administrator, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
What I like best about living in the Cambridge area
- The strong community and investments in education, arts, and programming for all residents.
The greatest challenge currently facing the Cambridge schools
- Recovering from a global pandemic. The mental health, learning loss, and fiscal toll it is taking on educators and students.
The Cambridge School District’s greatest strength
- Amazing, committed adults who are invested in the next generation.
My future vision for the Cambridge School District as a citizen and an elected official
- I’m asking for your vote to continue ensuring challenging, well-rounded opportunities for Cambridge students; strong and vibrant schools for our community; transparent and responsible fiscal stewardship for our taxpayers; and educational options and choices for families.
Why are you running for the Board of Education? If elected, what will be your priorities? What is your vision for education in this community?
- I am asking for your vote because I am a committed educator, I am a third-generation school board member, and I am proud of the work I’ve done on the Cambridge School Board. My priorities will be fiscal responsibility to taxpayers while giving families and students options to grow into thriving community members. I believe education is the foundation of our democracy, and I would be honored to continue to serve as a school board member.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district? Public education?
- The major short-term issues will be to navigate through the consequences of the global pandemic: the mental health needs of our students and staff, learning loss, and the fiscal impacts of federal and state funding decisions. Education is the foundation of democracy, and I’m proud that Cambridge continues to invest in the education of our next generation – they are amazing people who will go out into the world as compassionate, kind people and make a difference.
Do you have sufficient time/energy to devote to this position? How much time are you planning to spend engaging in board member responsibilities?
- Yes. As a five-year board member, I’ve had strong attendance at monthly board meetings, have chaired the policy committee, and have made time to attend other committee meetings on which I don’t have a formal role. Because of my twenty years in education, I have a strong and deep understanding of the unique governance role of school boards, and I understand the complexities of educational decision-making. I would be honored to continue to serve the school district as a board member.
Do you value public transparency of beliefs in regard to public education for school board members? One of the candidates for the school board is the creator and moderator of a private Facebook group called We The Parents of Cambridge/Deerfield organizing around 157 members around education issues. This group is not open for anyone to join and has two questions that require ‘no’ as answers to join: "Should masks be required at school?" and "Do you believe that covid vaccine should be mandatory at schools?" Is this candidate comfortable sharing publicly the issues that are discussed in that Facebook group? Will they continue to take part in the group if elected?
- I am not the creator/moderator of the private Facebook group and so have no comment on the questions specific to that group. Regarding masks and vaccines in school, I do have comments. First, please see my public vote regarding the masks-optional policy the school district is currently enacting. Second, school boards are not the governing bodies for vaccine mandates – this is solely the decision of the state legislature, and the timeline for mandates right now is seven-plus years, so it is not an issue that currently faces the school community.
What do you believe is the obligation of candidates for elected office to be publicly transparent about their views on issues they will be dealing with if elected?
- Under state law, school board members are subject to Wisconsin open records laws which is a standard for public transparency above many other states. I fully support such transparency, as I believe strong local government must be transparent and open regarding decisions that are funded by taxpayers for residents.
What do you see as the top areas of need to support teachers? How will you support teachers?
- Cambridge teachers are amazing, and they have done an extraordinary job at making our students feel safe and continue learning during this unprecedented time. I am honored to have supported them through a variety of governance decisions that kept as the north star the safety of students and staff as well as in-person learning. I am proud to support them before, during, and after the pandemic.
What differentiates you from the other candidates and/or board members?
- My experience as a school board member, especially during the pandemic. And, my twenty years of experience in education.
What is the role of schools in teaching children about topics such as: sex education, cyber-safety, wellness, bullying, and racism?
- Teachers play a role in teaching children about these topics, both as a matter of state law and the reality of what happens in classrooms on a day-to-day basis. I trust that the teachers we hire have the best interests of our families and students at heart, and I know from experience as both a parent and a board member that they do this with integrity on a daily basis. And, one of the core values of our school district is family engagement, and so families are always welcome to share their perspectives and feedback with teachers and administrators so we can continue to improve as a district.
Have you received any endorsements from any group(s)? If so, which groups?
- No.
What do you think is expected of you as a board member? How does a school board balance the need to provide quality education with the need to respond to the local taxpayer burden?
- As a board member, my primary responsibility has always been to deliver the highest-quality educational experience to students and families while being a good steward of taxpayer dollars. In the past, this has meant making tough decisions about staffing priorities and cuts when we were in lean years. It has also meant being fully transparent to the community with our budgeting process and priorities and coming to the community to make decisions about whether to increase our educational investment – such as when we asked the community whether or not to fund an operating referendum, which was approved by voters.
Could you support a board decision you did not vote in favor of? Why or why not?
- In my experience as a school board member, there are times when I have voted in opposition to a decision that was supported by the majority of school board members. I have fully supported that decision as a collaborative
What attributes and behaviors are essential for school board members?
- Willingness to understand the complexities of education and then work together as a collective to make the best decision for our students, families, and community. We have an obligation to be good stewards of the taxpayer investment in education, and we do this when we take the time to understand the issues and participate actively in committee and board meetings.
How can a school board know if its goals are being accomplished and its policies are being implemented?
- I am proud to be a member on the school board that hired our current superintendent, Dr. Banker. One of her first priorities is to work with the community, staff, students, and families on a strategic plan that sets long-term goals for us as a district. After setting the goals, we’ll review benchmarks and data to make sure that we are on track for success. Regarding policies, I have been the chair of the policy committee and I am proud to work with administration to review ALL our policies (400+!) and make sure they are relevant and aligned with our current board philosophy.
What is the best way to address differences of opinion on the board or between the board and the administration?
- I believe that a diversity of perspectives is what makes our board strong. We have seven members who represent different life experiences, different work and personal histories, and different priorities – and we are charged with having thoughtful, respectful conversation to make decisions on behalf of our community. In my five years on the board, I have appreciated and grown from the different opinions and perspectives of various board members, and I believe that our decisions reflect what is best for our community.
How will you support LGBTQ students?
- LGBTQ students ARE our students, and we have the same obligation to ensure that they are engaged, learning, and thriving in our school community as we do to all other students. I am proud to have supported LGBTQ students through my vote as a school board member, through my community activism, and through my personal donations to organizations such as GSAFE. I drafted the recent resolution in support of LGBTQ students and family members. I am a proud ally to LGBTQ students: I see you. You are amazing, brilliant students who deserve a bright future and I will work hard to ensure that you get it.
How will you support students with disabilities?
- Students who are served by an individualized education program (IEP) ARE our students, and we have the same obligation to ensure that they are engaged, learning, and thriving in our school community as we do to all other students. Over twenty years ago, I started my career in education as a special education aide in a segregated school and since then, I have worked tirelessly to improve outcomes for students with disabilities and to ensure they have the rights guaranteed them under federal and state law. Right now, there are unacceptable gaps between students with IEPs and their peers in our school district; through our current strategic planning process, I hope that we come together as a community and hold ourselves responsible for changing this.