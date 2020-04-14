Two local coffee shops are offering ways to buy meals for the vulnerable and for healthcare workers and others on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cambridge Market Café began a Pay it Forward program several weeks ago that allows bowls of soups to be purchased via its website for those facing food insecurity and for essential workers.
As of Monday April 13, Cambridge Market Café owner Cathy Yerges said 254 bowls of soup had been purchased and 210 of those had been delivered (paid forward).
Yerges said since making a social media push for the effort, she’s seen an uptick in contributions
“Many people reached out to me after my Facebook live last week, to ask how they could help,” Yerges said.
The Cambridge Food Pantry and Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) have been the main recipients; other meals have gone to the Cambridge postmaster, Cambridge poll workers, PleasanTime childcare center and Hometown Bank staff, Cambridge Elementary School teachers, and medical staff working COVID-19 units in Waukesha.
In addition to soup, some deliveries have also included coffee and cookies.
To participate in the Cambridge Market Café’s effort, visit its website: phttp://bit.ly/PayItForward_Soup
Cambridge Market Café remains open to the public with a limited carryout menu.
Deerfield Coffeehouse
Deerfield Coffeehouse has voluntarily closed to public, other than for deliveries of packaged items like local coffee beans, honey and popcorn.
But as it marks the one-year anniversary of its opening on Main Street in Deerfield in April 2019, it’s added to its website a way to buy meals for local seniors and for healthcare workers in the greater Madison area.
Deerfield Coffeehouse owner Teresa Pelletier said she covered the cost for about three weeks of adding breakfast burritos and breakfast sandwiches to senior meals that the Deerfield Community Center delivers on Thursdays.
On Monday April 13, the coffeehouse began offering a way, instead, for the public to buy those sandwiches and burritos for seniors via the coffeehouse’s website. By Tuesday night, April 14, 10 orders had already been placed.
Pelletier said she delivers the breakfast sandwiches hot to the community center on Thursdays. Recipients can eat them right away or refrigerate them to be warmed and eaten later.
The community center, which normally offers a sit-down senior meals on Thursdays, began delivering senior meals in late March, including both hot food and pantry staples to help recipients get through the week.
The coffeehouse has also provided cookies for meals delivered to seniors, Pelletier said.
Additionally, Deerfield Coffeehouse has tied into a broader regional effort, @608drinks, that’s offering a way to purchase meals from Madison-area restaurants to be delivered to healthcare workers.
Ordering meals both for seniors and for healthcare workers can be done at: www.toasttab.com/deerfield-coffeehouse
Deerfield Coffeehouse’s first delivery of breakfast burritos and coffee to UW Hospital was set for Wednesday, April 15.
Pelletier noted that, in another local business connection, when she goes to UW Hospital, she’ll be wearing a home-sewn mask donated by Dusty Rogers, owner of Details Boutique in Cambridge.
“It’s so heartwarming, all these different people coming together,” Pelletier said. “It gives me goosebumps, the kindness of people.”
“I struggled with how we were going to be a community gathering place,” once the coffeehouse’s doors closed to the public, Pelletier continued. That was made harder, she said, as the one-year anniversary passed, that should have been a time of in-person celebration with customers.
The local support of this new effort shows that “we’re still gathering and serving the community,” she said.
