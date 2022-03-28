Cambridge baseball looking to repeat as conference champs

Bringing home the 2021 Capitol-South Conference championship last season, the Cambridge baseball team rolled through conference with an 8-2 record before being eliminated by Waterloo in regionals.
“We’re in a good position to repeat as conference champs, obviously there is a lot of talent in this conference as well, so we’ll have some schools nipping at our heels for that. We’d like to improve on our WIAA tournament record,” said Cambridge head coach Larry Martin.
Heavy on talent and senior leadership, the Blue Jays have seven all-conference players returning, headlined by Capitol-South Pitcher of the Year senior Jared Marty. An honorable mention on the All-District Team, Marty went 6-2 with a 2.92 earned run average, recording 79 strikeouts over 50 innings pitched.
“He does not let failure on a pitch get to him. He wants the ball back, he wants to get the ball going again, he doesn't sit there and stew about a missed pitch or anything like that,” said Martin. “He’s just a bulldog out there and that’s something you absolutely need to have.”
Senior outfielder Carter Brown was named first team all conference after batting .286 and stole 17 bases. Senior pitcher/catcher Tucker Tesdal led the team by batting .459 and knocking in 14 RBIs.
The Blue Jays also return honorable mentions from the all-conference team, including sophomore designated hitter Marco Damiani who hit a batting average of .184, senior infielder Jace Horton returns after hitting .234, sophomore outfielder Owen Bernhardt added 21 RBIs last season and sophomore utility player Carter Lund recorded nine RBIs.
“He has a really good command of the position, and he hit into a lot of bad luck last year. A lot of hard, line shots right at fielders, and we’re hoping the law of averages turns his way and a lot of those fall in,” said Martin.
Expect the competition to be tight in the Capitol-South as last season saw five teams separated by four games. Many teams return players with all-conference honors as Cambridge returns seven players, Belleville brings back six players, Marshall has five and New Glarus and Waterloo each return three players.
Cambridge opens the season at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 at Markesan High School.