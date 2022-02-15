Enjoying the Rockdale area's restored prairie

As Rockdale now extends practically all the way to Cambridge in Cam-Rock Park, so does the news.
Friends Of CamRock have been busy reclaiming the prairie from softwood trees growing In Cam Rock 2 on the north end of the village. About 250 trees gave way to the chainsaw over the past couple of years, and the open area is now seeded to prairie-savannah plants. A savannah features an open stand of hardwoods with prairie beneath.
Last Friday, the Friends and other volunteers gathered to finish cutting an area near the driveway past the shelter parking lot and spread seeds. Volunteers gather seeds annually here and elsewhere in Parks prairies then clean, sort, and bag their bounty for distribution around the county.
Again on Monday a few Friends met to seed a small area near the Middle Bridge, under hardwood trees up the hill from the bike service station. This area now joins an existing prairie extending halfway to Highland Drive, extending about a quarter-mile from Cam Rock Trail and a couple hundred yards wide. This larger prairie is most prolific in its species diversity and abundance, with displays of various flowers from spring through fall.
The Parks restoration specialist who planted this prairie years ago has counted over 160 species, including yarrow, aster, indigo, rattlesnake master, gentian, primrose, coneflower, black-eyed Susan, and several grasses, to name but a few. The land here is rich, and this prairie sprung up in one season, rather than three seasons, which most new prairies typically require to flourish.
Spring is just around the corner, and now is not too early to enjoy the prairie.