CAMBRIDGE
Dec. 11: PTO
The Cambridge PTO will meet virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Find virtual meeting information on the PTO's social media accounts.
Dec. 18: Staff meal
The Cambridge PTO and school district are fundraising to buy all school staff members lunch on Friday, Dec. 18 to thank them for their hard work. You can purchase a meal for a staff member on www.cambridgewipto.com.
DEERFIELD
Dec. 8: PTO
The Deerfield Elementary School PTO will meet Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. virtually. The district will post meeting access to the video conference on social media.
Dec. 15: Food drive
Deerfield Elementary School 4K and kindergarten students are collecting items for the Ronald McDonald House until Tuesday, Dec. 15. The charity is looking for cereal and individual snacks like crackers, cookies, pudding, fruit cups and granola bars. Donations can be dropped off at DES in collection bins in the front vestibule, at 340 W. Quarry St.
Dec. 15-16: Book pick-up
The Deerfield Lions Club donated $1,000 to Deerfield Elementary School to purchase books for each DES student. Families can pick up those books on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 3-6:30 p.m. at the lower parking lot of DES, 340 W. Quarry St.
Dec. 18: Food drive
Deerfield students in multiple grades are collecting items for the Deerfield Community Center Food Pantry until Dec. 18. Second graders at Deerfield Elementary School are collecting donations until Dec. 18. Donations can be dropped off in a box outside DES, 340 W. Quarry St. And Deerfield High School’s National Honor Society is collecting items as well, which can be dropped off at DHS until Dec. 18.
Jan. 26: Picture day
Deerfield Elementary School picture day has been rescheduled for Jan. 26, 2021.
