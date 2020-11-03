Plans to borrow $1.7 million for energy saving upgrades to three Cambridge school buildings are progressing.
The Cambridge School District will not hold a referendum for this borrowing.
The school board voted in November 2019 to hire McKinstry, an engineering firm with an office in Madison, to complete a survey of the energy usage at Cambridge’s school buildings. The district paid $12,500 for the study.
In August, the school board decided to pursue a list of possible projects from McKinstry that would save on energy costs by reducing energy consumption and utility spending.
The school district is planning to complete about a dozen energy improvement projects, including replacing fluorescent lights with LED lighting inside and outside all three buildings, reinsulating exterior openings like doors, windows and wall joints and adding solar panels at Cambridge Elementary School.
School district business manager Mark Worthing said all of these improvements would cost about $1.7 million, which the district would borrow.
The district would use the money it saves from its utility bills to pay off that debt, Worthing said. The district would be paying off this debt for about 20 years, and the borrowing would not affect the district’s revenue limit, Worthing said.
School board members decided in September to borrow using notes instead of general obligation bonds, so that the district didn’t have to hold a public hearing.
The school board met Oct. 28 in a special meeting to approve selling $1.7 million in notes and start the borrowing process.
The district can borrow up to $1 million without input from the community via a referendum. After that, the district must go through a lengthy process involving a public hearing and a 30-day window for opposed voters to sign a petition calling for a referendum. Twenty percent of the electorate would have to sign the petition.
The district completed its petition period for the borrowing on Monday, Nov. 2. Worthing said the district did receive a petition calling for a referendum, so the district will not be required to go to a referendum.
The borrowing will be finalized Nov. 17.
Board members debated whether to proceed in phases, which would have entailed borrowing $976,500 immediately, starting the work and borrowing the rest at a later date, because a referendum could risk whether the project was completed.
Board members said there would be a period of deficit before energy savings would cover loan payments. Worthing said that during that time, funds would be transferred from the general fund to the debt service fund to cover the loan payments until savings kicked in.
McKinstry estimates that Cambridge could see about $96,000 in annual energy savings. And it guarantees energy savings, Worthing said. If it didn’t see that amount of energy savings, McKinstry would cover the financial loss.
Cambridge could potentially receive about $100,000 in incentives for reducing its energy consumption, the plan from McKinstry also said.
McKinstry’s fees as a project manager for the improvements are included in the total cost.
