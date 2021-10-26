Oakland Town Board says station cost should be capped at $5 million

The Oakland Town Board says area municipalities should spend no more than $5 million total to expand the Cambridge area fire and EMS station, and some board members would like to see an even lesser amount.
The board struggled in nearly an hour of discussion on Oct. 19 come up with a number town voters might accept in an April 2022 referendum, without a clear understanding of what square footage and other cuts might have to be made to an original $6.5 million plan rejected in April 2021.
The town of Oakland is one of five area municipalities, also including Cambridge, Rockdale and the towns of Christiana and Lake Mills, that share the annual cost of providing Cambridge area fire and EMS service.
Annual costs are divided by equalized value. Oakland is responsible for about 50 percent, Cambridge about 25 percent, Christiana about 19 percent, the town of Lake Mills about 3.9 percent and Rockdale about 2.2 percent
The fire station expansion project costs are also proposed to be divided five ways, according to the above formula.
2022 budget
The town board also on Oct. 19 set a $2 million 2022 budget and scheduled its annual voters meeting.
At the voters meeting, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the town hall, town residents will vote to accept the budget.
The budget is proposed to increase about $200,000 over $1.8 million in 2021.
That’s a reflection, in part, of about $400,000 in long-term debt going onto the tax levy in 2022. In recent years, that debt has been covered by short-term borrowing, Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner said.
“Our residents have gotten a discount for a few years, but it’s in there now,” Kapsner said.
Station referendums
Station referendums are envisioned to come back in April 2022 in three of the five municipalities represented on the fire and EMS commission – Cambridge, Oakland and the town of Christiana. April 2021 referendums failed in all three.
Referendums passed in April 2021 in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills, and officials there have said new referendums aren’t required inn 2022 as long as the project stays under the total $6.5 million that their voters agreed to.
Dec. 8 is the deadline for the fire and EMS commission to submit any referendum language to the Dane and Jefferson county clerks, to be on the April 5, 2022 ballot.
There was consensus among Oakland town board members on Oct. 19 that due to construction material cost increases and inflation, at least $1 million will now have to be shaved off the total station expansion cost, to buy the same upgrades and increased square footage that was proposed in 2021.
So, working from a new base of about $5.5 million, the board suggested further trims to come down to no more than $5 million. There wasn’t a formal vote, just a voice consensus.
It meshes with a recommendation from a Building Review Committee, appointed by the fire and EMS commission, that spent the summer looking at ways to cut costs and to bring back a lesser referendum in 2022. That committee said it thought the most pressing needs could be met for as little as $5 million, suggesting several ways of doing that including building a free-standing EMS facility on a corner of the existing station site.
Oakland’s suggestion also follows a recent recommendation by the Christiana town board to not spend more than $4.75 million, and the Cambridge Village Board’s recent determination that it couldn’t offer any figure without first seeing a revised project scope.
Town board member Jimmy DeGidio said he’d go further, suggesting that the project cost be cut to about $2.5 million. DeGidio said that would meet immediate needs, with additional upgrades and expansion possible in future years.
“That kind of talk makes sense to the residents of the community, instead of doing it all at once,” DeGidio said.
DeGidio said in his conversations with town residents, concerns raised have included the number of bathrooms proposed in the failed $6.5 million plan, as well as the inclusion of a large meeting room for 70 people and the inclusion of a workout room when there are other public fitness center options in Cambridge, including at Cambridge High School.
“I’m telling you what I’m hearing,” DeGidio said.
Town board member Joy Graffin said she would have liked to hold a public meeting on the station, to hear directly from town residents, before being asked to suggest a new figure.
Oakland town board members also said coming up with a number was difficult without a full understanding how much in upgrades and square footage expansion that might now buy.
Kapsner said the goal of the discussion was simply “to get a feel for what the board feels is the right number. I’m asking you what the constituents can handle.”
But town board member Tom Jensen said he would have liked to see a revised project scope first.
“It’s kind of a tough question. You think you would first scale a project back and then kind of go from there,” Jensen said. “I think this exercise is difficult to say the least and I don’t really have a good pulse on what the community will support. I’m not sure what the answer is.”
“We do want to make sure we’re doing this right because we do need a new fire station,” Jensen added.
And Jensen questioned how the fire and EMS commission is going to reconcile the gap between figures suggested by the different towns and villages.
“If we’re here and they’re there, and Cambridge hasn’t given you anything, what do you do?” Jensen said.
Town board member Ted Vratny, who sat on the commission’s Building Review Committee, called $5 to $5.5 million a good starting point but said that won’t likely sit well with fire and EMS department members.
“Unfortunately, firefighters to a large degree are heavily invested in every need being met,” that was listed in a 2019 needs assessment, Vratny said. “That’s a difficult position.”
Town board members said the questions are further complicated by a recognition that, as full-time EMS staff have been hired in recent years, full-time firefighters are in Cambridge’s future, but with no definite timeline.
The town board also briefly discussed what might happen if a new referendum fails.
“We’re not going to have a fire department,” Kapsner said, echoing sentiments expressed since April that fire and EMS department members have been dismayed by the delayed project. “That’s the bottom line, these volunteer firefighters are so upset at this point because of the lack of support they’re getting.”
And if a second referendum were to fail, “I’m not going to be here at that time, I can tell you that,” Kapsner added. “I am tired to the point of almost resigning right now. It’s gotten to that point.”
Kapsner also said the 3 failed referendums in 2021, including in Oakland, were due at least in part to the fire and EMS commission’s failure to sell the project to voters. He said the commission needs to step up its game if referendums are to pass in 2022.
“We didn’t do a good job of that last time, I’d be the first to admit that,” Kapsner said.