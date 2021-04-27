This week, I took cash out of the ATM.
Once, that would have sounded absurd, not worth a mention in the most mundane of conversations.
Now, it’s a tiptoe out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I needed $5. In cash. I can’t recall the last time that was.
Out of beforetimes habit, I chose the $25 fast cash option.
And now I have a $20 bill in my wallet.
What’s to become of it?
I could keep it for six months without occasion to use it. If we’ve learned anything in the pandemic – beyond the soul crushing futility of a sweats-based wardrobe and sourdough starter – it’s that electronic payment trumps cash. I’m a pro, now, at PayPal-ing and Venmo-ing everyone from piano teachers for virtual lessons to the Lions Club for curbside pickup of flowers and chicken barbecue dinners.
But intentionality is also something I’ve been dusted off in the pandemic – living with specific purpose.
And so, I might split that $20 up into smaller bills and purposefully dribble it out over the next few weeks.
Leave a cash tip for my favorite coffee barista.
Buy a sandwich with cash.
Hand the grocery cashier a five for milk and eggs.
It will feel normal and strange and exhilarating, perhaps for both giver and recipient. Post-pandemic otherworldly.
If left in the end with an orphaned $1, I may put it away with our cloths masks and assorted pandemic paraphernalia, a reminder of when life paused — but not forever — and the ATMs waited patiently for our return.
