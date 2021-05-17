BELLEVILLE — Cambridge’s boys track and field team placed second while the girls finished seventh at the Raider Invitational on Friday.
The Blue Jay boys scored 101 points and had one top individual finish. Senior Liam Brown clocked in at 2:08.36 in the 800 meter run, good for first.
Cambridge had runner-up finishes from Dale Yerges (300 meter hurdles, 43.09), Jonathan Jones (pole vault, 11-0) and Oliver Kozler (discus, 121-08). Zach Huffman placed third in the 800 (2:09.32). Ryan Lund was third in the shot put (43-11). Spencer Davis was third in the discus (116-2). Caleb Kendall took third in the pole vault (10-0).
The 3,200 relay team of Jack Nikolay, Austin Trewyn-Colvin, Riley Schneider and Logan Knutson took third in 10:03.91.
Cambridge’s girls scored 42 points.
Freshman Mara Brown was the runner-up in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:35.27. Gillian Thompson earned three third-place finishes. Thompson was third in the 200 meter dash (29.30), 400 meter dash (1:07.22) and triple jump (28-03).
The Blue Jays’ Alyssa Pero took third in the 300 meter hurdles with a 1:04.43.
Deerfield’s boys placed third while the girls took fifth at the Raider invite.
The Demons scored 92 points in boys competition.
Dayton Lasack won the 300 hurdles in 42.66 and took second in the 110 hurdles in 16.59.
The 1,600 relay team of Lasack, Cody Curtis, Kalob Kimmel and Martin Kimmel placed second in 3:42.98. Deerfield’s 3,200 relay team placed second in 9:23.33. Kalob Kimmel added a third place finish in the triple jump (36-10).
Deerfield’s girls scored 66.5 points.
Sophomore Steffi Siewert won the 100 meter dash in 12.82, took second in the long jump (16-4) and teamed with Ella Arenz, Hailie Heffel and Hailey Thompson to win the 400 relay in 55.40.
The 1,600 relay team of Kylee Lonigro, Heffel, Arenz and Siewert placed second in 4:44.72. Evie Mickelson took second in the shot put (31-10).
Team scores — boys: Lake Mills 211, Cambridge 101, Deerfield 92, Benton-Scales 87, Sugar River 82, Lodi 35, Monticello 34, Waterloo 27, Albany 1.
Team sores — girls: Lake Mills 159, Benton-Scales 135, Sugar River 81, Waterloo 67.5, Deerfield 66.5, Albany 55, Cambridge 42, Lodi 36, Monticello 3.