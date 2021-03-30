April 1-2

SPRING BREAK

April 5

Elementary school: Grilled chicken patty, cheese pizza, roasted garlic herb potatoes, baby carrots, pears, bun

High school: Grilled chicken patty, cheese pizza, roasted garlic herb potatoes, baby carrots, lettuce mix, pears

April 6

Elementary school: Walking taco, cheese pizza, black beans, baby carrots, mandarin oranges

High school: Walking taco, cheese pizza slice, black beans, baby carrots, lettuce mix, mandarin oranges

April 7

Elementary school: Corn dog, baby carrots, baked beans, fruit

High school: Build your own sub, baby carrots, baked beans, lettuce mix, mixed fruit

April 8

Elementary school: Asian chicken rice bowl, cheese pizza, broccoli, cucumber slices, apple slices

High school: Asian chicken rice bowl, cheese pizza, broccoli, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, apple slices

April 9

Elementary school: Hamburger, cheese pizza, cucumber slices, tater tots, strawberry cup, snickerdoodle cookie

High school: Hamburger, cheese pizza, tater tots, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, strawberries

