April 1-2
SPRING BREAK
April 5
Elementary school: Grilled chicken patty, cheese pizza, roasted garlic herb potatoes, baby carrots, pears, bun
High school: Grilled chicken patty, cheese pizza, roasted garlic herb potatoes, baby carrots, lettuce mix, pears
April 6
Elementary school: Walking taco, cheese pizza, black beans, baby carrots, mandarin oranges
High school: Walking taco, cheese pizza slice, black beans, baby carrots, lettuce mix, mandarin oranges
April 7
Elementary school: Corn dog, baby carrots, baked beans, fruit
High school: Build your own sub, baby carrots, baked beans, lettuce mix, mixed fruit
April 8
Elementary school: Asian chicken rice bowl, cheese pizza, broccoli, cucumber slices, apple slices
High school: Asian chicken rice bowl, cheese pizza, broccoli, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, apple slices
April 9
Elementary school: Hamburger, cheese pizza, cucumber slices, tater tots, strawberry cup, snickerdoodle cookie
High school: Hamburger, cheese pizza, tater tots, lettuce mix, cucumber slices, strawberries
