A three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track, Tim DeForest has been inducted into the Cambridge School District’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
“Sports was a big part of my life, and I took a lot of pride in pushing myself in advancing and trying to do the best I could,” said DeForest, a 1990 Cambridge High School graduate. “All the different coaches I had were probably the most important people to help structure a lot of the things I do today.”
As a freshman, DeForest competed on the track and field team that won a state championship in 1987. Although he didn’t get to run in the finals, DeForest did run in the time trials for the mile relay, filling in for a teammate.
“They were all good enough to win it, but at least I was a part of making sure that we made it to the finals,” said DeForest.
DeForest said he has many coaches to thank, but especially his freshman junior varsity football coach.
“Coach Nelson was one of the most hard-nosed people there was, but taught me a lot about being a part of the game and what it took,” said DeForest.
DeForest went on to coach track and high school football, remaining on the sidelines for 25 years. He noted the difference in coaching structure today versus when he played in high school.
“Back when I played, they could talk to you a certain way, they could teach you lessons, they could hold you accountable, they could do a lot of things differently than what people can do now,” said DeForest. “I don’t want that to sound bad, times have changed, it is what it is. But there were a lot of figures in my life that helped structure how I look at things, how I hold myself and the way I look at what I’ve become.”
Tim DeForest will be inducted into the Cambridge Athletic Hall of Fame at the school district’s twelfth-annual Blue Jay Hall of Honor Banquet. A social hour will be held from 4-6 p.m., followed by dinner and then the awards ceremony.