Cambridge girls golf get Rock Valley meets under way

ELKHORN — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls golf team shot 202 to edge Jefferson (205) for first place at Monday’s Rock Valley Conference mini meet held on the Summit Golf Course at Alpine Valley Resort.
Cambridge shot 241 to finish fifth. Amerie Timler shot 57, Bella Hollis shot 60, Kat Brown shot 61 and Reagan Gebhardt shot 63. Alyssa Pero earned a birdie on the ninth hole, but her score of 69 was not used in the team tally.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 202, Jefferson 205, East Troy 208, Beloit Turner 224, Cambridge 241, Clinton 247, McFarland 255, Edgerton 262, Evansville 292.
Prairie Woods
AVALON — The Rock Valley Conference girls golf season got underway at Friday’s two-person scramble contested at Prairie Woods Golf Course.
The format saw two different teams compete together with the No. 1 and No. 5 players making up a pair as well as the No. 2 and No. 4 golfers and No. 3 players.
Jefferson and Edgerton shot 350, tying for first with Lakeside Lutheran and Evansville.
The Eagles’ Payton Schmidt and Crimson Tide’s Isabella Kirt carded a five-over-par 76 for the low score of the day by seven shots.
Cambridge and East Troy shot 352 to take third place, led by the Blue Jays’ Alexis Viola and the Trojans’ Andrea Smith shooting 85. The pair of Cambridge’s Reagan Gebhardt and Maddy Peterson and Cambridge’s Amerie Timler and Tessa Erdmann both shot 88s.
Team scores: Jefferson/Edgerton 350, Evansville/Lakeside Lutheran 350, Cambridge/East Troy 352, Beloit Turner/McFarland 356, Clinton/Elkhorn 367.