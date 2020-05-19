Every year during national EMS Week, we take time to recognize the efforts of our local emergency responders.
This year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they deserve more than ever an entire week of recognition.
There are two EMS services that operate in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas: Deer-Grove EMS and the Cambridge Area EMS. Both services have a mix of full-time, part-time and volunteers who are paid per call.
This week and next on our news pages, we’ll be sharing thoughts from members of those two local services, on what their jobs now look like during the COVID-19 pandemic. You’ll find an article this week that focuses on Deer-Grove EMS, and another one next week that focuses on the Cambridge Area EMS.
This year, National EMS week is May 17-23. It is the 46th annual observance, that was begun in 1974.
The American College of Emergency Physicians in partnership with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians sets a theme each year. For 2020 it is “Ready today. Preparing for tomorrow.”
We can’t think of a more appropriate theme, given the challenges EMS services are currently facing and the uncertainties ahead, with the coronavirus’ future course unclear.
We are thankful this year for the efforts and personal sacrifices of our local emergency responders as they continue going to calls despite the inherent risks to themselves and their families.
We are thankful for the time they are taking to suit up properly and to disinfect everything continually, and for the other measures they are employing.
We are thankful for their efforts to get suspected COVID-19 patients safely to the hospital if that is where they need to go, and to direct those who are less critically ill to other resources like drive-through testing.
We are thankful for their coordination with Dane County 9-1-1 and with other area EMS services, in the event that a service goes down if its members are sickened.
We are thankful for the knowledge they continue to amass about how the virus attacks the body, including causing non-respiratory complications in some people, such as cardiac arrest.
We are thankful for their important reminders that we shouldn’t be afraid to reach out to hospitals and urgent care centers in non-COVID emergencies, especially when a worsening chronic condition is involved.
And we are thankful for their reminders to take care of our mental health, and we hope that they are taking care of theirs too, given the added stressors in their job.
During a global pandemic, emergency responders are earning every bit of the title “hero.”
We thank you.
