Cambridge is moving ahead with a smaller in-person graduation celebration on Aug. 9 that will give seniors a photo opportunity to walk across the stage, while following Dane County gathering size guidelines.
CHS Principal Keith Schneider asked the board on July 14 for guidance on how to organize the Aug. 9 ceremony.
The School Board voted earlier this spring to hold a virtual graduation ceremony on June 9, and some sort of in-person event on Aug. 9.
Schneider surveyed senior families recently, and said a majority of them, about 80 percent, said they had moved beyond graduation, and didn’t feel the need to hold a celebration Aug. 9.
And because the school district is divided by the Dane and Jefferson County lines, Schneider said he wanted to affirm which county’s public health guidelines he could follow in planning the ceremony.
Current Public Health Madison & Dane County rules limit indoor gatherings to 10 people, and outdoor to 25.
Schneider said he heard of several high schools in Jefferson County holding late-summer masked graduation ceremonies for the entire senior class and their families on their schools’ football fields, which looked more like a traditional graduation ceremony.
Cambridge has been following the requirements of Public Health Madison & Dane County, which Schneider said he understood, because they were more rigid than Jefferson County’s recommendations.
“You have to pick a standard and you pick a stronger standard,” Schneider said.
“Our kids didn’t have that opportunity because of a boundary line that is Simonson Road,” he continued. “The challenge of being a high school principal splitting the line, is that a lot of people are not happy with me.”
Several board members felt that deviating from Dane County’s guidelines could be “precedent-setting,” said board president Tracy Smithback-Travis.
Board member Sean Marren agreed, saying the decision could affect “how much as a standard practice we’re going to be aligning around the Dane County side of the policy and the rules.”
“If we’re cherry picking overall, it could be problematic,” he added.
Board member Mike Huffman said it could be “awkward” to hold an in-person graduation ceremony if the district then moves into virtual learning this fall.
Nikolay said a “middle of the road option” would be to open up the school on Aug. 9, allowing for photo opportunities for graduates and families on the stage or outside the school. Board members responded positively to the proposal.
Schneider added that would give closure to families that wanted it.
“I do support any efforts we can give to these seniors,” Travis said. “I think we made a promise earlier in the summer.”
Deerfield High School will hold an in-person graduation recognition day on July 27, where graduates and up to nine family members can enter the building for five minutes per group. Seniors will walk across the stage, be handed their diplomas and be allowed to take photos in their cap and gown.
