Westberg promoted to managing editor of the Herald Independent & Thistle

Madeline Westberg, who has distinguished herself in the role of associate editor of the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, has been promoted to managing editor of sister APG-Southern Wisconsin newspaper in Dane County.
Westberg will succeed Jacob Swanson as managing editor of the Herald Independent & Thistle, which covers news in the Monona, Cottage Grove and McFarland areas. Swanson is relocating to Utah.
In her new role, Westberg will work out of APG-Southern Wisconsin’s Sun Prairie office. She had been associate editor of the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent since October 2018, working out of an office in Lake Mills.
“I am excited to announce the promotion of Madeline Westberg,” said Scott Peterson, APG-Southern Wisconsin group editor. “Under the guidance of News & Independent Managing Editor Karyn Saemann, the talented Westberg has honed her skills and proven herself covering an important market for us in the Dane and Jefferson County area. Now, as Herald Independent & Thistle managing editor, she will take on more responsibility for other communities in the Madison area. I look forward to seeing how she can apply her talent and passion for both journalism and the community in the future.”
“It is so uplifting to see someone so enthusiastic about what she does and I am sure the community will come to appreciate this, too,” Peterson added.
“Meanwhile, we are beginning the search to replace Madeline on our reporting team based at the Lake Mills office, and hope to find someone soon,” Peterson said.
Westberg is a graduate of La Follette High School in Madison and has a journalism degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
In her 2-1/2 years with the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, she was primarily responsible for covering schools and the arts, but regularly stepped beyond that.
Her work earned the newspaper numerous awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Those included a first-place award in 2020 for reporting on local education and a first-place award in 2019 for localization of a national story. As a reporting team in 2019 and 2020, Westberg and Saemann also won a first-place award for environmental reporting, second-place awards for local government and coronavirus coverage and an honorable mention for a summer arts section
“We wish Madeline the very best in her new role, and are looking forward to the impact that her reporting will have in Monona, Cottage Grove and McFarland,” Saemann said. “She was a joy to work with.”