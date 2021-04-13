April 15 Art and Life Calendar

CAMBRIDGE
April 15: Poetry stroll
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a poetry stroll in the month of April, in honor of National Poetry Month. From Friday April 2 to Thursday, April 15, participants can pick up a map at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley, and follow a route with posted poems around downtown Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-3900.
April 16: Parent’s Night Out
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding an egg decorating party and movie for April’s Parent’s Night Out on Friday, April 16 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street. The cost is $10 per child in grades 4K-5. Pre-register at www.cambridgecap.net.
April 24: Lake Ripley Management District fundraiser
The Lake Ripley Management District is partnering with Pizza Ranch for a bake-at-home pizza fundraiser from April 24 to May 8 at 8 p.m. The district is selling $10 frozen pizzas to be baked at home. Pick up pizzas you ordered on Saturday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at the Oakland Town Hall, N4450 County Road A. Proceeds will benefit restoration projects at the district’s preserve. Order at https://pizzaranchorder.com/towndrop/741802.
April 28: Wednesday Wake Up
The Cambridge Market is hosting a business networking group every other Wednesday, for local business owners to meet each other, collaborate and seek advice. The group will meet April 14 and April 28 from 7:45 — 9 a.m. at 217 W. Main Street. The event will follow Dane County public health guidelines. Register on social media.
April 29: Downtown Shop Hop
Local businesses in downtown Cambridge are holding a Shop Hop event on Thursday, April 29 from 5-9 p.m. Participants can visit area businesses, collect prizes from each location, and collect stamps on a passport to win raffle prizes. Tickets are $20 per person, and include a goodie bag. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Cambridge Area Resource Team. Participating businesses include: Cambridge Market, Premiere Couture, The Garment Shop, Mary Kay consultant Tobi Bolt, Rowe Pottery, Plans in Paradise, Avid Gardener, Anew Vintage Dream, Details Boutique, Revive Salt Room & Sauna, Amanda Reed Skin Care, Little Joys Childrens boutique, Ruby Rose Gallery and others. Masks are required and public health orders will be followed.
April 29: Dementia Care program
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is hosting a session with the county’s Dementia Care Specialist on Thursday, April 29 at 12 p.m. virtually. The session will cover what dementia is, what causes it and what resources are available in Jefferson County. Pre-register for the session and receive meeting access by calling (920) 675-4035 or emailing HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
DEERFIELD
April 20: Deerfield Lions Club Flower Sale
To order a fresh cut bouquet, arranged by Avid Gardener in Cambridge, contact a Lion’s Club member or pre-order at https://deerfieldlions.org. $20 per bouquet with drive-thru pickup at Nelson Young Lumber at 209 North Main Street, Deerfield on Tuesday, April 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. More information is on the Deerfield Lions Club Facebook page or email: deerfieldlionsclub@gmail.com.
April 30: Garage Sale listing deadline
The Deerfield Community Center is organizing a free listing for community garage sales being held May 6-8. Email events@dccenter.org with your address, days and times of your sale and items to highlight, in order to be added to the listing.
