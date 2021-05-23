College Corner

UW-Milwaukee
August Kaiser and Alexis Eilenfeldt, of Deerfield, were among 3,200 graduates at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's virtual commencement on Sunday, May 16.
Kaiser earned at bachelor of science degree in the College of Letters and Science.
Eilenfeldt earned a bachelor of science degree in the School of Education.
UWM is the second largest university in Wisconsin, with more than 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
University of Maryland
Hannah Mccloskey, of Deerfield, was awarded a bachelor of arts magna cum laude in English from University of Maryland Global Campus on May 15.
The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates. Worldwide, more than 13,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned degrees during the 2020-21 academic year. UMGC also conducts graduation ceremonies in Europe and Asia for military service members and their families serving overseas.
St. Norbert College
Allyson Tebon, of Deerfield, has been named to the 2021 spring semester dean's list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.
Founded in 1898, St. Norbert College is a private, Catholic, liberal arts college in De Pere, Wis., just outside of Green Bay.