The Deerfield Village Board is discussing how to stop illegal dumping of trash at Savannah Park.
Board members said at a Dec. 14 meeting that illegal dumping of garbage including large items like rolls of carpet is happening late at night and has becoms an ongoing problem.
The dumpsters are easily accessible near the park entrance on Liberty Street.
The board discussed a variety of options including locking the dumpsters and requiring those who rent the park’s pavilion to check out a key to use them.
The board also discussed posting signs prohibiting the dumping of garbage and stating that the dumpsters are for park use only.
Village President Greg Frutiger, in response to board members who suggested that the dumpsters be removed in the winter, said it’s expensive to have them removed and returned seasonally.
The board took no action, saying it’s an issue for the village’s Parks Board to discuss further.
In other matters on Dec. 14, the Village Board heard an update from its solar committee, that is eyeing writing a grant to fund new solar installations in the village.
The board also on Dec. 14 approved 2021 budgets for its 4 village tax incremental finance districts. Total annual 2021 expenses for those include about $1.1 million for TIF District #3; about $18,000 for TIF District #4; about $7,700 for TIF District #5; and about $5,700 for TIF District #6.
TIF #3 encompasses Main Street and Fireman’s Park and also stretches eastward to High Street, northward and southward to just past the Glacial Drumlin State Bike Trail and to Liberty Street and westward through developer Don Tierney’s Savannah Parks neighborhood and Savannah Park. It was closed in 2020, with spending allowed through 2025.
TIF District #4 was created in 2007. It stretches from the east side of Highway 73 westward, encompassing the intersection of Washburn Road, the Majestic Manor Drive neighborhood and the Deerfield Plaza shopping center developed in the 1970s that today contains Brown Heating & Air Conditioning, The Pickle Tree restaurant, a used car lot and a former grocery store now used by solar installer SpeedSolar as a warehouse.
TIF District #5 runs from the west side of Highway 73 eastward toward Mud Creek and includes the site of Deerfield Auto Sales, 3510 State Highway 73, and the Olson farm.
TIF District #6 encompasses Truck Star Collission Center which completed a partially TIF-funded expansion in 2020.
And the Village Board on Dec. 14:
• Agreed to pay about $35 a month in energy charges to We Energies for new street lights along Savannah Parkway near Hidden Valley Trail and Summit Passage, in an area of the Savannah Parks neighborhood that is still under development. Developer Don Tierney is paying the installation cost of about $21,000. Village Board members said the lighting will help deter problems. “There are no houses down there but it’s good to have (the lighting) in place to help keep bad things from happening,” Village Board member Scott Tebon said.
• Voted to hire a new deputy treasurer in the village office
• Approved the 2021 Deerfield library budget of about $218,000.
• Announced that Ehlers, Inc. will share its analysis at the board’s Dec. 18 meeting on the feasibility of offering TIF funding to a proposed new multi-family housing development on Autumn Wood Parkway. Lakestone Properties, of McFarland, is envisioning three 2-story buildings of 20-30 units each, for a total of about 70 apartments. The firm has said it hopes to tap into village TIF assistance. The company has completed similar developments in Mount Horeb, Stoughton and Oregon.
