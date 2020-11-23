In order to be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499 for the quarter. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a grade point average of 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.
7th Grade Honor RollGrace Albedyll, Bryce Casteel, Isaiah Eide, Riley Fisher, Brenna Hole, Chance John, Taylor Krause, Grady O’Rourke, Connor Schebig, Kai Steele
7th Grade High Honor RollRylee Berryman, Lily Betthauser,Landon Brattlie Emmerson Drobac, Eliza Gollup, Brayden Hein-Beardsley,Jennifer Hewitt, Kendall LaChance,Rowan Lasack, Jacob Lees, Noah Magin, Abigail Matte, Arden Nickerson, Henry Perry, Declan Pohlman,Mariana Wetzel, Greenly Williams, Aubrey Witkowski,
7th Grade 4.0 Honor RollNatalie Grob, Spencer Sheets
8th-Grade Honor RollWilliam Brattlie, Wyatt Brattlie, Mesfin Draxler, Kindra Judkins, Jacob Lindow,Desiree Ohm, Gillian Ryan, Dayne Schwoerer, Ella Tallman, Benjamin Wetzel
8th Grade High Honor RollNoah Caygill, Anika Dunnington, Lily Dunsirn, Bryce Eickhoff, Rowan Franke, Bronwyn Freymiller, Zack Hansen, Bryce Jones, Hannah Judge, Addison Klein, Saige LaChance, Ava Larson, Tyler Olson, Lucas Sigurslid, Makayla Waack, Lauryn Weisensel
8th Grade 4.0 Honor RollBrianna Ament, Madisyn Andersen, Rylee Betthauser, Grace Gullickson,
Madison Kimmel, Cora Nelson, Kennedy Reichert, Piper Ryan
