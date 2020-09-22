The Cambridge School District is moving forward with borrowing $1.7 million to complete a series of energy savings projects.
The school district’s current plan is not for the borrowing to be part of a referendum. But voters could petition to require a community-wide vote.
The school board voted in November 2019 to hire McKinstry, an engineering firm with an office in Madison, to complete a survey of the energy usage at Cambridge’s school buildings. The district paid $12,500 for the study.
In August, the school board decided to pursue a list of possible projects from McKinstry that would save on energy costs by reducing energy consumption and utility spending.
The school district is planning to complete about a dozen energy improvement projects, including replacing fluorescent lights with LED lighting inside and outside all three buildings, reinsulating exterior openings like doors, windows and wall joints and adding solar panels at Cambridge Elementary School.
School district business manager Mark Worthing said all of these improvements would cost about $1.725 million, which the district would borrow.
The district would use the money it saves from its utility bills to pay off that debt, Worthing said.
The school board’s finance committee “felt very good about the work, feel good about it in our current situation,” board member Mike Huffman said. “In a time of some budget uncertainty, this is a good opportunity to continue to invest in our capital assets, without drawing down our capital budget.”
The school board discussed at length on Sept. 21 how to borrow the funds for the project.
The district can borrow up to $1 million without input from the community. After that, the district must go through a lengthy process involving a public hearing and a 30-day window for opposed voters to sign a petition calling for a referendum. Twenty percent of the electorate would have to sign the petition.
The board voted to move ahead with the full scope of the project now, borrowing about $725,000 over their $1 million threshold. Board members passed a resolution to borrow using notes instead of general obligation bonds, so that the district doesn’t have to hold a public hearing.
The resolution needed to be passed before October, when the school board will finalize its 2020-21 budget.
Board members debated whether to proceed in phases, which would have entailed borrowing $976,500 immediately, starting the work and borrowing the rest at a later date.
Some board members said the possibility of going to a referendum could risk whether the project was completed. By starting before a public hearing or referendum, the district could get some of the project completed before that process had to begin.
“There’s a risk time-wise and there’s a risk referendum-wise,” board vice president Jim Womble said.
“I would prefer to start out what we’re interested in, and if we need to scale back we can have that conversation as a board,” board member Courtney Reed Jenkins said.
Board members said there would be a period of deficit before energy savings would cover loan payments. Worthing said that during that time, funds would be transferred from the general fund to the debt service fund to cover the loan payments until savings kicked in.
McKinstry estimates that Cambridge could see about $96,000 in annual energy savings. And it guarantees energy savings, Worthing said. If it didn’t see that amount of energy savings, McKinstry would cover the financial loss.
Cambridge could potentially receive about $100,000 in incentives for reducing its energy consumption, the plan from McKinstry also said.
The district would be paying off this debt for about 20 years, Worthing said. And the borrowing would not affect the district‘s revenue limit.
McKinstry’s fees as a project manager for the improvements are included in the total cost.
