 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
CAMBRIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL

Matt Buckman scores season-high for Cambridge boys basketball in win over Parkview

In a make-up non-conference game against Parkview (7-13, 3-8), the Blue Jays ran away with a 75-43 win on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Freshman guard Matt Buckman recorded a season-high 25 points for Cambridge. Senior forward Max Heth hit five 3-pointers, finishing with 21 points. Junior guard Nick Buckman added 11 points in the win.

Cambridge (9-12, 2-6) remains in fifth-place in the Capitol-South Conference standings.

Cambridge 75, Parkview 43

Cambridge 35 40 — 75

Parkview 19 24 — 43

Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — M. Buckman 8 5-6 25, Heth 7 2-2 21, N. Buckman 4 0-0 11, Holzhueter 2 2-2 6, Schuchart 3 0-0 6, Tesdal 1 2-2 4, Kozler 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 13-14 75.

Parkview (fg ft-ft tp) — Oswald 6 7-10 19, Klitzmen 4 0-0 11, Flood-Elyafi 2 0-0 4, Brown 1 0-0 3, Pomplun 1 1-4 3, Landis 1 0-0 2, Redmen 0 1-4 1. Totals 15 8-19 43.

Three pointers — Parkview 4 (Klitzmen 3, Brown), Cambridge 12 (Heth 5, M. Buckman 4, N. Buckman 3).

Total fouls — Parkview 16, Cambridge 18.

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK