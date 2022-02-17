hot CAMBRIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL Matt Buckman scores season-high for Cambridge boys basketball in win over Parkview By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In a make-up non-conference game against Parkview (7-13, 3-8), the Blue Jays ran away with a 75-43 win on Thursday, Feb. 17.Freshman guard Matt Buckman recorded a season-high 25 points for Cambridge. Senior forward Max Heth hit five 3-pointers, finishing with 21 points. Junior guard Nick Buckman added 11 points in the win.Cambridge (9-12, 2-6) remains in fifth-place in the Capitol-South Conference standings.Cambridge 75, Parkview 43Cambridge 35 40 — 75Parkview 19 24 — 43Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — M. Buckman 8 5-6 25, Heth 7 2-2 21, N. Buckman 4 0-0 11, Holzhueter 2 2-2 6, Schuchart 3 0-0 6, Tesdal 1 2-2 4, Kozler 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 13-14 75.Parkview (fg ft-ft tp) — Oswald 6 7-10 19, Klitzmen 4 0-0 11, Flood-Elyafi 2 0-0 4, Brown 1 0-0 3, Pomplun 1 1-4 3, Landis 1 0-0 2, Redmen 0 1-4 1. Totals 15 8-19 43.Three pointers — Parkview 4 (Klitzmen 3, Brown), Cambridge 12 (Heth 5, M. Buckman 4, N. Buckman 3).Total fouls — Parkview 16, Cambridge 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you