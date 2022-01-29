 Skip to main content

Cambridge

Four people charged in shooting death of man whose body was driven to Cambridge

Angelina Ruesch, 28, of Hartland, was arrested in Cambridge on Jan. 17; a man's body was later discovered in her car.

  • Updated

Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a man shot to death in Milwaukee, whose body was found hidden in a car in Cambridge earlier this month.

Angelina Ruesch, 28, of Hartland, was arrested in Cambridge on Jan. 17 after pointing a handgun at Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who then tasered and disarmed her. The man's body was later discovered in a car she'd driven to Cambridge from Milwaukee.

Ruesch was charged on Jan. 22 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court with two felonies, hiding a corpse and harboring/aiding a felon, both as party to a crime. Her initial court appearance is Feb. 2.

Additionally charged in Milwaukee County were Danielle Eaton, 35, of Milwaukee, also with hiding a corpse and harboring/aiding a felon, both as party to a crime. She made her initial court appearance on Jan. 22. Eaton remains in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail.

Mark Chambliss, 48, of Milwaukee was charged on Jan. 22 with first-degree reckless homicide and use of dangerous weapon as party to a crime. He was also charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and hiding a corpse as party to a crime. Chambliss remains at large; an arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 24.

And Melissa Calvart, 34, of Milwaukee, was charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and harboring/aiding a felon as party to a crime. She made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County on Jan. 22.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the BP gas station at 281 W. Main Street in Cambridge around 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 17, for a report of a woman asking people for money and a ride. Deputies found Ruesch at a nearby house  at 277 W. Main Street, behind a vacant former Pizza Pit restaurant. According to the sheriff’s office, she pointed a handgun at deputies and refused to follow their commands. Deputies ultimately fired a taser and then disarmed her and took her into custody.

Detectives then searched a vehicle Ruesch had driven from Milwaukee, parked outside the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Jefferson Street. The body of a man was found concealed inside.

