A Dane County committee has delayed granting a conditional use permit to a quarry near Utica, after some neighbors spoke against it at a Jan. 26 public hearing.
About a half-dozen people spoke at the joint public hearing held virtually before Dane County’s Zoning & Land Regulation Committee and the Christiana Town Board. The Christiana Town Plan Committee was also present.
Some neighbors said the actual Wrigley Field Quarry operation was a secondary concern. They said they are most worried about truck traffic entering and exiting on a proposed new driveway on County Highway B. Several asked if that driveway entrance could instead be on East Church Road.
It’s the county committee’s normal process to delay decisions for a couple of weeks if there is opposition. The next Zoning & Land Regulation Committee meeting is Feb. 9.
Forever Sandfill & Limestone, of Edgerton, wants to lease 54 acres owned by James and Jeff Notstad for the quarry. Initially, about half of that would mined, with potential future expansion. The company needs a conditional use permit from Dane County to operate on the land that’s zoned for farmland preservation. The Christiana Town Board must also give its approval.
Jeff Notstad is a current member of the Christiana Town Board and has recused himself from voting on the quarry.
According to the permit application, Forever Sandfill & Limestone wants to excavate, and blast limestone, crush and store processed gravel, and haul material out by dump truck. Plans are to operate intermittently with 2-3 part-time employees. Portable equipment would be brought in 2-3 times a year to drill, blast and crush materials.
When operating, the site’s expected daily traffic would be 5 to 50 truckloads. In the future, the company would also like to begin hauling in broken concrete and blacktop, to be crushed and resold.
The quarry was previously owned by the state of Wisconsin and operated temporarily in 2017 to supply gravel to a now-completed I-39/90 expansion project. The Notstad family bought the 54 acres piecemeal between 2017 and 2020.
Jeff Furseth, of Forever Sandfill & Limestone, said the site “is large enough to supply our customers with quality limestone products for many years.”
Neighbor concerns
Jeremy Knudson lives on County Highway B near the proposed quarry site. He predicted the driveway entrance will be a “huge burden” for about two dozen rural homeowners along a 2-mile stretch between State Highway 73 and County Highway W.
“That is where Utica is most densely populated,” Knudson said. In the summer it is an especially active area, with a festival site, baseball diamonds and frequent horse and tractor pulls, he said.
“A good solution would be to take (the driveway) toward Church Road,” Knudson said.
Kerry Nelson lives on Utica Road and owns a farm adjacent to the proposed quarry driveway. She similarly called East Church Road a better driveway entrance choice.
“The proposal before us tonight has only one option for the entrance,” Nelson said.
Nelson said she understands the limitations of East Church Road narrower and not as ideal as County Highway B for heavy truck traffic. But “other quarries have been able to make it work, that are not on a highway,” she said.
Nelson also questioned the 20-year permit lifespan. She asked whether that could be shorter “so if things don’t go as planned it can be revaluated.”
Karen Paxson, a homeowner and farmer on County Highway B, said “there is no question that property owners will be greatly affected by the additional truck traffic and noise.”
“There have to be other options,” for the driveway access, Paxson said.
Brett Daggett, who lives on County Highway, said he’s concerned about property values and the local water table. And he questioned what controls will be in place during blasting, including the placing of seismographs on surrounding properties.
Kerry Marren lives on County Highway B. She said her family is already impacted by truck traffic from a different nearby quarry, and doesn’t look forward to that increasing.
“It really does change your lifestyle. It changes how you have family gatherings on a weekend because you know you’ll have truck traffic going by. It changes how you get your kids to bed at night because it’s loud and you have to close your windows,” Marren said.
“People have a right to the quality of life that they are used to in the country. We are already dealing with solar farms surrounding us in the area; the more intrusive things we allow the less likely people are going to value Cambridge and that just makes me sad,” Marren continued.
Christiana Town Board member Jim Lowrey said dust on the driveway is a concern and he asked if it could be crushed asphalt instead of gravel to keep that down. And he asked that the conditional use permit only be good for 10 years. Twenty years is “a long time to have that out there, without us having any control,” Lowrey said.
Lowrey also said he’d like to see detailed reports filed with the town by blasting contractors within a few days after each blasting event.
And Lowrey countered neighbor requests that the driveway entrance move to East Church Road. That road “is not built for heavy truck traffic. It’s a town road,” Lowrey said. Were the entrance there, he said he would expect Forever Sandfill & Limestone to compensate the town for damage to the road.
Furseth told the committee and town board that he understands why neighbors are asking that the driveway entrance be on East Church Road. But “the reality is Church Road is a township road. It’s narrow and not particularly built for truck traffic,” Furseth agreed.
County Highway B “is wide, it has easy and quick access to Highway 73, Highway W and Highway N. It just makes more sense," Furseth said.
And Furseth said “even if we go out to Church Road a lot of the traffic will wind back up on Highway B anyway, just essentially going around the block.”
Furseth said he does not expect the operation to affect the local water table. “We are not putting in a well, and we have no intention of washing aggregate at this point,” Furseth said.
To be granted the permit, Forever Sandfill & Limestone must show the operation would meet a series of county standards that include protecting public health, safety, general public welfare; not diminishing nearby property values nor the enjoyment of land by property owners, nor interfering with the ability of surrounding properties to be improved and developed; ensuring that the site has adequate utilities, access roads, drainage and traffic controls and that the operation is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan for development; and ensuring it meshes with surrounding farmland and the farmland preservation zoning designation.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has approved a stormwater permit.
A stop sign would be added at the quarry entrance on County Highway B. Other safety measures would include a 4-foot-high fence around the site’s perimeter and a locking gate, the permit application said.
When the limestone resource at site is depleted at a future date, the plan would be to reclaim it as “a freshwater lake surrounded by farm fields,” the application says.
Forever Sandfill & Limestone, Inc. is a local, family-owned and operated aggregate supplier that has been in business in south-central Wisconsin for more than 25 years.
