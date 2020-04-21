ARTSY ACTIVITIES
Virtual knitting group
Karen Anderson from Kaleidoscope Fibers in Cambridge is starting a virtual knitting group. The group will meet every other Tuesday night, and every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. on Zoom. People should RSVP to Karen at kafibers@gmail.com.
Gimme Shelter in Place
Two members of The Gomers, a Madison-area band with a Cambridge connection, are playing a livestreamed concert hosted by Frank Productions of Madison and The Isthmus magazine in Madison, on April 22 at 4 p.m. The livestream can be found on The Isthmus, Sylvee, Majestic Madison and High Noon Saloon Facebook pages.
Livestreamed music
Local musicians and bands are now posting livestreamed concerts on their Facebook pages, while they aren’t playing live due to COVID-19. To find local live music online search for artists on their Facebook pages, including: Mark Croft, a singer-songwriter who frequents Deerfield; Borderlands, a a folk/rock group with members of Cambridge band The Tooles; Twang Dragons, a rock/country band that frequents Deerfield; and Madison County, a country group from Cambridge.
Cool Beans Club
Sarah Krajewski, the art teacher at Cambridge Elementary School, is posting daily tutorials for all kinds of art-related projects for students and families. Some projects include shadow art, a color wheel scavenger hunt, shape creatures and more. Follow artroomglitterfairy on Instagram or watch on Youtube.
Sing-alongs
Holly Dow, the music teacher at Cambridge Elementary School, is regularly posting music activities, mindfulness, sing-along videos and read-alouds on her Youtube channel. To access these videos, search for Holly Dow on Youtube.
Photo Hunt
Anew Vintage Dream, a Cambridge local business, is holdign a daily photo scavenger hunt on social media. The hunt has a theme every day, and anyone of any age can post or enter photos they’ve taken or drawn regarding that theme. More information on the Anew Vintage Dream Facebook page.
FOR KIDS
Safe at home
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is offering an online class for children ages 9 to 13 to teach them to be safe when they are home alone. The online workshop will be April 30 from 1-2:30 p.m. online. he class including safe habits, preventing unsafe situations and what to do during emergencies. The cost is $30 for residents and $35 for non-residents. To register, visit www.cambridgecap.org.
Connecting with CAP C.A.R.E. teachers
Community members can catch up with the CAP C.A.R.E. teachers on the CAP C.A.R.E. Facebook Page on April 24, 27, 29 and May 1 at 1 p.m. The teachers will be sharing what they’ve been up to during the closure, and chat with people in the comments. CAP C.A.R.E. staff are regularly posting sing-alongs, read-alouds, crafts and other activities.
Stories and songs
Jane Holland, of Holland’s Hearts and Hands Preschool, has been posting story time videos, songs and circle time activites for youngsters. To watch her videos, find Hollands Hearts and Hands Preschool on Facebook.
Sofa Story Time
Patty Hoggatt, the children and youth service librarian from the Cambridge Community Library, will read a story from her sofa once a week during the month of April. Story times will be posted to the Facebook page of the Cambridge Community Library once a week on Wednesday. Each week will focus on a different letter in the word ‘April.’
Bedtime stories
The Deerfield School District hosts nightly story times for families on their Facebook Page, Deerfield Community Schools. Each night the district is posting videos of Deerfield teachers reading a book.
FOR THE COMMUNITY
Thursday, May 7: Humane Society raffle
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is holding a jewelry raffle, with all proceeds benefitting the Humane Society. The prize is a ring with a 14k yellow gold band and large, smoky quartz center stone surrounded by a halo of .08 CTW white diamonds and .3 CTW chocolate diamonds. The ring is valued at $1,306 and was created by J. Jeffrey Taylor, of Jewelry & Fine Art in Door County, Wisconsin. Raffle tickets are $20 each. A total of 100 tickets will be sold through Thursday May 7. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at (920) 674-2048. The drawing will be Friday May 8.
Sunday, May 3: Deerfield Farmers Market meeting
The Deerfield Farmers Market will hold its 2020 annual meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday May 3, via teleconference. The Deerfield Farmers Market is a state-registered non-profit group that is required to hold an annual meeting. For a phone number and access code to participate in the teleconference, please email: deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.
WELLNESS
Monday Meditations
The Carriage House, a healing arts and wellness company in Deerfield, is holding meditations every Monday night over zoom. The meditations begin May 4, and run from 6-7:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month. Donations accepted.
Book discussion
Grace Lutheran Church is holding a virtual book discussion twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays, beginning April 23. They will be discussing “Holy Envy” by Barbara Brown Taylor over Zoom.
Jazzercize
Cambridge Jazzercize is sharing Jazzercize videos on its Facebook Page multiple times a week, so people can do Jazzercize from home. They are sharing tutorials from a social media page from Jazzercize on Demand. To access these videos, find Cambridge Jazzercize on Facebook.
Mindfulness
Mindful Schools is offering free mindfulness classes for children online every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at noon. Kids can do mindfulness activities, movement activites, watch read-alouds and other age-appropriate activities. People can sign up at www.mindfulschools.org.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities.
