The Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer team went 0-2-1 over the past week.
Breckin Faber scored two goals and Gavin Boyum had one goal and one assist leading Sugar River to a 4-0 decision on April 8. The Belleville-New Glarus-Monticello co-op team scored twice in each half.
The United suffered a 2-1 loss at Columbus/Poynette on April 10. After trailing 2-0 through the first half, C/D got a goal from Jack Nikolay in the 78th minute to close the gap to just one goal. However, they would not score again.
Cambridge/Deerfield (0-3-1) played Lodi to a scoreless draw on Monday.
SUGAR RIVER 4
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 0
Cambridge/Deerfield 0 0 — 0
Sugar River 2 2 — 4
First half: SR: Faber (Downing), 3:37; Hatieberg (un) 43:13.
Second half: SR: Faber (Boyum), 53:27; Boyum (Downing), 69:31.
Saves: C/D (not available), 2; SR (Kleiboer) 2.
COLUMBUS/POYNETTE 2
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 1
Cambridge/Deerfield 0 1 — 1
Columbus/Poynette 2 0 — 2
First half: CP: Koehler (Milewski), 5:00; Milewski (Genco), 41:00.
Second half: CD: Nikolay (un), 78:00.
Saves: CD (not available); Co (Meinholz) 10.
LODI 0
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 0
Lodi 0 0 — 0
Cambridge/Deerfield 0 0 — 0
First half: No scoring.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Not available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.