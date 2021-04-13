soccer
The Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer team went 0-2-1 over the past week.

Breckin Faber scored two goals and Gavin Boyum had one goal and one assist leading Sugar River to a 4-0 decision on April 8. The Belleville-New Glarus-Monticello co-op team scored twice in each half.

The United suffered a 2-1 loss at Columbus/Poynette on April 10. After trailing 2-0 through the first half, C/D got a goal from Jack Nikolay in the 78th minute to close the gap to just one goal. However, they would not score again.

Cambridge/Deerfield (0-3-1) played Lodi to a scoreless draw on Monday.

SUGAR RIVER 4

CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 0

Cambridge/Deerfield 0 0 — 0

Sugar River 2 2 — 4

First half: SR: Faber (Downing), 3:37; Hatieberg (un) 43:13.

Second half: SR: Faber (Boyum), 53:27; Boyum (Downing), 69:31.

Saves: C/D (not available), 2; SR (Kleiboer) 2.

COLUMBUS/POYNETTE 2

CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 1

Cambridge/Deerfield 0 1 — 1

Columbus/Poynette 2 0 — 2

First half: CP: Koehler (Milewski), 5:00; Milewski (Genco), 41:00.

Second half: CD: Nikolay (un), 78:00.

Saves: CD (not available); Co (Meinholz) 10.

LODI 0

CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 0

Lodi 0 0 — 0

Cambridge/Deerfield 0 0 — 0

First half: No scoring.

Second half: No scoring.

Saves: Not available.

