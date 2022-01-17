Jan. 21-Feb.4 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
The next luncheon will be Wed., Feb. 9 at Amundson Community Center with homemade jambalaya and King cake.
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Jan. 21
Cheeseburger:
Beef Patty
WW Bun
American Cheese (NAS to omit)
Ketchup/Mustard
Calico Beans
Potato Salad
Fruit Cocktail
Candy Cookie
MO — Multigrain Burger
NCS — SF Cookie
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Meatballs in Marinara
NAS-no Gravy
Over Penne
Four Bean Salad
Peaches
Cheesecake Brownie
MO — Veggie Meatballs in Marinara
MCS-SF Brownie
Friday, Jan. 28
Roasted Turkey in Gravy
Cranberry Stuffing
Three Bean Salad
NAS-Green Beans
Yam Bake
Pears
Pumpkin Pie
MO — Veggie Chicken in Gravy
NCS — SF Pumpkin Pie
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Chicken a la king
Brown Rice
Green Beans
Corn Salad
Banana
Raspberry Sherbert
MO - Soy a la king
NCS - SF Ice Cream
DEERFIELD
DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.