Five graduates, four from Cambridge and one from Deerfield, have been named to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference All-Academic and Scholastic Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year.

From Cambridge: Diego Mancera (UW-Platteville, men’s soccer); Jacob Horton (UW-Stout, men’s basketball), JT Parish (UW-Whitewater, football) and Will Kaashagen (UW-Whitewater, men’s track & field).

From Deerfield: Blake Ehrke (UW-Stevens Point, men’s basketball)

