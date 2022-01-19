Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 Deerfield Elementary School Meals Jan 19, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thurs., Jan. 20Chicken nuggets, buttered noodles, green beans, grapesFri., Jan. 21French bread pizza, applesauceMon., Jan. 24Meatball sub, chips, Sidekick SlushieTues., Jan. 25Taco, dried cherries, cornWed., Jan. 26Hot dog, seasoned fires, pearsThurs., Jan. 27Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberries, corn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Cambridge boutique hotel opening soon in historic downtown building Long-envisioned Cambridge welcome signs may finally be installed The day Wisconsin froze to 60 below zero The DOT must consider public feedback before choosing roundabout option for Deerfield Mayah Holzhueter scores 25, Cambridge girls basketball knocks off Wisconsin Heights Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin