The Rockdale Village Board is continuing to work on an update to its comprehensive land use plan.
On Thursday, Feb. 18, the village board will hold a public hearing on the draft plan. The hearing is at 5 p.m. at the Rockdale Community Center, 208 Benton Street in Rockdale.
A copy of the draft plan is on the village’s website: www.villageofrockdale.com.
A copy of the draft plan can also be obtained by contacting the village’s clerk-treasurer at (608) 423-1497 or by email at rockdale5@frontier.com
The village’s comprehensive plan is its roadmap for future development, with sections on housing, transportation, community facilities and utilities, natural, cultural and agricultural resources, economic development, intergovernmental cooperation and land use.
