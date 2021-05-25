Letter to the Editor: Koshkong solar plant

The proposed Koshkonong solar plant should not be placed in the fastest growing county, on prime farmland designated for Farmland Preservation and which is populated with homes. It should not block the growth of an village or the school district within it. There are much more appropriate locations in the state such as the significantly less fertile, less densely populated areas in central Wisconsin.
Why install a massive solar plant in the fastest growing county in the state?
Dane county absorbs 24% of the state’s growth each year, with about 6,000 additional residents moving in annually.
The proposed solar project area will cover 6,384 acres (10 square miles). The village of Deerfield would fit in it five times!
Why let a village be walled in? Why strip funding from a top performing school district?
The solar plant blocades Cambridge’s residential and economic growth. School districts need to grow to continue receiving adequate funding.
Taxes from the solar acres will go into a utility aid fund rather than being collected locally. Schools get no money from that fund.
Why select such a populated rural area?
As a satellite community of a major metro area, our countryside is dotted with homes, mostly owned by non-participating landowners.
There are much less populated rural areas available in the state of Wisconsin.
Why put solar on highly fertile farmland in a land designated for Farmland Preservation by the county and town?
The primary goals of the Town of Christiana “are to preserve productive farmlands, the rural lifestyle and agricultural business character of the Town, and to protect farm operations from conflict with incompatible land uses.” The land is highly fertile and governed by Farmland Preservation rules.
Solar should be placed on the poor quality land of central Wisconsin where farmers must water crops and use excessive fertilizer to coax the land into producing food.
The farmland will not be “rested.” It will be abused and left unfarmable.
The State of Wisconsin and the County of Dane should pause and evaluate what is best for the long-term growth of the county, the use of its land, and the needs of its people as a whole. We should proactively select the best location for solar plants, not succumb to the whims of an out of state firm luring landowners into easy money in a location they’ve chosen without careful consideration for what’s best for the people Wisconsin, Dane County, and our local communities!
- Andrea Sopkovich, Town of Christiana