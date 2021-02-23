Feb. 25Elementary school: Turkey sandwich
Middle-high school: Turkey and provolone sub
crackers, grapes, broccoli
Feb. 26Elementary school: Strawberry GoGurt
Middle-high school: Yogurt parfait with granola and strawberries
Chocolate chip muffin, apple
March 1Elementary school: Pepperoni and provolone sandwich, Sun Chips, raisins, Sidekick smoothie, milk
Middle-high school: Pepperoni and provolone on Ciabatta with marinara, chef salad with ranch and roll, Sun Chips, raisins, Sidekick smoothie
March 2Elementary school: Ham and American sandwich, pretzels, pears, carrots, milk
Middle-high school: Ham and cheddar sub, French bread pizza, pretzels, carrots, juice box
March 3Send home meal on Tuesday
All schools: PB&J Uncrustable, Goldfish crackers, applesauce, juice box, milk
March 4Elementary school: Chicken patty, Cheez Its, grapes, green beans, milk
Middle-high school: Chicken patty, PB&J Uncrustable, Cheez Its, grapes, applesauce
March 5Elementary school: French bread pizza, marinara dipping sauce, apple slices, milk
Middle-high school: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, Mr. Fish sandwich, apple slices, fresh green beans
