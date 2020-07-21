OLIVIA TATLOCK
Deerfield High School
Sports you played in high school: Volleyball, Softball, Basketball
Favorite sports moment: July 2019 at Northern Nationals for club softball there were 8 teams left and in the last inning, we were down by 2 and there were 2 outs. I was up to bat and had a 2 run homerun to tie the game up — followed by an extra inning walk off single to move to the final four.
Favorite school subject: Business/marketing
GPA: 3.58
Post high school plans:: Bryant & Stratton
Song you’re listening to right now: Selfish by Madison Beer
Favorite place to eat: Taco bell
I like competing against: Johnson Creek/Horicon
Do you have a motto/saying: Relax, I can do this
