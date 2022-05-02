 Skip to main content
Senior Meals

Cambridge-Deerfield senior menus May 6 - May 13

Cambridge CAP Senior Luncheons

The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month door open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.

Date — Wednesday, May 11

Location — Lions Clubhouse

Entertainment — Spring Bingo

Lunch — TBA

CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.

McFarland Senior Outreach

McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.

McFarland Senior Outreach Director Lori Andersen said “limited in-person dining” resumed on Tuesday, March 1, after two years of drive-up-only meals. A limit of eight people will be allowed to eat in-person, and a reservation will be required by calling Andersen at (608) 838-7117.

“Those who are hesitant to return,” and those who call for a reservation after the eight-attendee limit is reached can still receive a drive-up meal, Andersen said. A reservation is also still be required for drive-up, by calling (608) 838-7117.

Andersen said the hope is to “gradually add more folks until we return to full capacity by mid-April.” The suggested donation for a meal is $4.

Friday, May 6

BBQ Ribs

Cheesy potatoes

Pickled beets

Whole wheat dinner roll with butter

Mandarin oranges

Lime sherbet cup

MO—Veggie meatballs

NCS— SF Ice Cream

Tuesday, May 10

Enchilada Casserole

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Peaches

Blueberry Crisp

Salad Option: Tuna Salad

MO — Bean and cheese burrito

NCS — Fruit

Friday, May 13

Teriyaki glazed chicken breast

Brown rice

Asian vegetable blend

Edmame Salad

Mandarin oranges

Chocolate pudding cup

MO — Veggie Teriyaki glazed chicken

NCS — SF pudding

DEERFIELD DCC Meals

The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.

Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested. Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.

