Koshkonong Solar's 2 greatest dangers

Not all solar farms are created equal. Each solar project should be scrutinized on its own merits. The Koshkonong Solar Energy Center has two dangerous faults. The Lithium-Ion battery storage building and the excessive number of solar panels.
The proposed Lithium-Ion battery storage building has never been done on this commercial size. Per the Public Service Commissions, Wisconsin does not have any commercial size battery storage buildings. The more batteries and the larger the batteries, the bigger the thermal runaway (this is where the fire is so hot and intense that nothing can be done). Read page 23 of Docket 9811-CE-100.
Like solar farms, not all Lithium-Ion batteries are created equal. U.S. Lithium batteries are of better quality because of less or no impurities. Impurities will cause the batteries to have a lower flash point, causing a fire more easily. This project only needs U.S. batteries, if the battery building is built.
The BESS safety features are not good enough. Take the example of an automobile that has a seatbelt and airbags. OK, in a small accident, but not good enough in a large, catastrophic accident.
This is true of the safety features proposed for the Lithium-Ion battery building. They admit on page 23 of Docket 9811-CE-100, their answers to this problem is the commission may want to receive more information on final design. Are we in the “guinea pig” stage of the project? Not good enough for the safety of the local residents.
If we have a fire at the proposed battery plant, the fire trucks cannot get there in time. Our children cannot be evacuated fast enough from the black, thick smoke filled with Hydrofluoric Acid, Carbon Particulates laced with cadmium, lithium and nickel ions on it. This devil’s plume will cause caustic burns on the lining of the nose and lungs. Look at what happened in the Rockford area during the summer of 2021.
What the statements of Docket 9811-CE-100 tells me is that the storage building (BESS) is still in the “guinea pig” stage, not at a reliable commercial use stage. We need proven and tested engineering concepts and engineers that know the ins and outs of the daily running of solar plants.
The number of solar panels should be a quarter or third of what is proposed. These panels will go directly to the inverters and then to the Rockdale substation. This eliminates the need for a Lithium-Ion storage battery building. Other solar farms operate this way. If too much electricity is produced, shut down some of the natural gas run generators. This will also cut down on the carbon emissions.
- Daniel Danto, Cambridge