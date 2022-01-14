Max Heth scores 28 points as Cambridge boys basketball defeats Waterloo; River Valley

Cambridge senior forward Max Heth scored 21 first-half points in a Cambridge 77-47 victory over Waterloo on Thursday, Jan. 13.
“Max is a shooter. When he gets rolling, we saw it in the second half against River Valley on Tuesday, and tonight he was just hitting everything,” said Cambridge boys head coach Mike Jeffery.
The Blue Jays won the opening tip and Heth wasted little time, draining a 3-pointer. Senior forward Aidan Schroeder hit a 3-pointer on the next possession, giving Cambridge a 6-0 lead. Heth added two more from three-point territory, forcing a Waterloo timeout with the Cambridge lead at 12-0 with 14 minutes left in the first half.
The points continued to pile up for Heth as a three-pointer rattled home and a 3-point play with 11 minutes left put Cambridge up 20-5.
“One of the things we’re most proud of is the fact he’s really putting a better effort in on the defensive end of the floor and that really carries over to the offensive end,” said Jeffery. “He’s just a little bit more involved in the game just because he’s working harder on the defensive end.”
The Cambridge defense continued to clamp down on Waterloo (1-12) as senior guard Jace Horton stole a pass and took it the other way for a layup. Senior guard Trey Colts also poked away a Waterloo pass and converted the bucket, extending the Cambridge 42-15 lead with two minutes left.
“Waterloo is a team that likes to get into a rhythm as far as running their offense, and we were just able to take that away from them tonight and a lot of that was because of the defensive effort,” said Jeffery.
In the second half, freshman guard Matt Buckman used a head fake, getting a Waterloo defender in the air, and hitting a layup. Buckman added a three after a cross-court pass from Heth, padding the 55-22 Cambridge lead.
“Matt Buckman, for a freshman, seems to settle us down sometimes. He’s our calming influence as a freshman,” said Jeffery.
The three-pointers and stiff defense continued throughout the second half as Cambridge (7-5) clamped down for a 77-47 win. Heth finished the game with a game-high 28 points.
Cambridge 77, Waterloo 47
Cambridge 46 31 — 77
Waterloo 17 30 — 47
Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Heth 10, 3-3, 28, M. Buckman 6, 0-0, 15, Colts 5, 0-2, 10, N. Buckman 3, 1-2, 8, Schroeder 3, 0-0, 7, Horton 2, 1-2, 6, Brown 1, 1-2, 3. Totals 30, 6-11, 77.
Waterloo (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Ritter 3, 2-5, 9, Marshall 4, 1-4, 9, Tschanz 2, 0-0, 6, Setz 2, 2-4, 6, Unzueta 2, 2-2, 6, Fiedorowicz 3, 0-4, 6, Ring 1, 0-0, 3, Vgorji 0, 2-4, 2. Totals 17, 9-23, 47.
Three pointers — Cambridge 11 (Heth 5, M. Buckman 3, N. Buckman, Horton, Schroeder), Waterloo 4 (Tschanz 2, Ring, Ritter).
Total fouls — Cambridge 17, Waterloo 10.
Cambridge 66
River Valley 60
The Cambridge boys basketball battled back from a 12-point halftime deficit, winning 66-60 over River Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Senior forward Max Heth led the Blue Jays (6-5) with 21 points, connecting on four 3-pointers. Senior guard Trey Colts added 13 points, senior guard Aidan Schroeder scored 14 points and freshman Matt Buckman finished with 11 points.
River Valley (5-5) was led by Preston Hying, who scored 25 points, and Ayden Horton also had 21 points.
Cambridge 66, River Valley 60
Cambridge 27 39 — 66
River Valley 39 21 — 60
Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Heth 8, 1-2, 21, Schroeder 5, 1-2, 14, Colts 6, 1-1, 13, M. Buckman 4, 2-2, 11, Horton 1, 0-0, 3, N. Buckman 1, 0-0, 3, Brown 0, 1-4, 1. Totals 25, 6-11, 66.
River Valley (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Hying 11, 2-5, 25, Horton 7, 2-2, 21, Alt 3, 0-0, 6, Gloudeman 1, 2-6, 4, Wickman 1, 0-0, 2, Myers 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 24, 6-13, 60.
Three pointers — Cambridge 9, (Heth 4, Schroeder 3, Horton, M. Buckman) River Valley 6 (Horton 5, Hying).
Total fouls — River Valley 15, Cambridge 11.
Fouled out — River Valley (Gloudeman).