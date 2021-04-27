Deerfield schools will give rapid COVID tests

Beginning in May, Deerfield students can receive a rapid antigen COVID-19 test, with parental permission, if they develop virus symptoms during the school day.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen announced on April 26 that the Deerfield School District is participating in a program through the UW System and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to get rapid antigen tests into Wisconsin communities.
The program provides Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests to communities near UW System campuses. It’s meant to increase surge testing in local communities.
Rapid antigen tests will start being available to students and staff at all Deerfield school buildings around May 3.
They will only be used for students or staff members who develop symptoms or feel poorly once the school day has started, Jensen said.
Families should not send students who feel sick to school, in order to receive a test, Jensen cautioned.
“This is for the child who is at school…(who) all of a sudden isn’t feeling well,” Jensen said.
“It’s not for people to send sick children to school, or have employees come sick (which) increases the risk for everyone else,” she added.
Rapid antigen tests take about 15 minutes to process and are most effective if a student or adult is symptomatic, Jensen said. The test is less decisive if a student or adult doesn’t exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. Jensen said the tests will be used for symptomatic people in school.
There are two types of tests that detect current COVID-19 infections, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website said. Those are rapid antigen tests and molecular tests, also called “PCR tests.” Both tests detect active COVID-19 infections, but PCR tests take longer to process and may be more effective.
Rapid antigen tests in school will be optional and free, and parents or guardians will sign a waiver to conduct the test, Jensen said.
Accessibility to COVID-19 tests can be a challenge in Deerfield, Jensen said. Families sometimes face long waits for results, having to travel to other communities to find tests and having to take off work, all while students are kept out of school.
“In Deerfield, we’re really struggling to get tests back in a timely fashion,” Jensen said.
Jensen hopes adding rapid antigen tests in the schools will be a step toward increasing future testing access locally. She said she’s been advocating to DHS for programs like this, in order to decrease wait times for test results, reduce testing costs and more quickly isolate positive cases.
Efforts to begin a statewide PCR testing program for schools through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are also underway, Jensen said, but in the early stages.
Jensen said a rapid antigen test conducted at school won’t be the only test result the district will use to determine if a student can stay in or return to school.
Students or staff members must receive a negative PCR test result in order to return to school if they have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.
A negative rapid antigen test, Jensen said, is not enough to clear students or staff to return to school, according to state and local health departments.
“Your child might not have enough of the viral infection to be picked up on this test,” Jensen said.
If a rapid antigen test conducted at school comes back positive, students and their siblings will have to isolate for 10 days, and the district will identify close contacts, Jensen said. Getting a negative result on the school-issued rapid antigen test will still require students to go home and isolate, until they get a negative PCR test result, Jensen said. Close contacts will still be required to quarantine, with or without symptoms, Jensen added.
Jensen said the district will likely offer tests for the rest of this school year, and into the summer.
