Senior Meals

May 7-21 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, May 7

BBQ Ribs

Cheesy Potatoes

Pickled Beets

Dinner roll/butter

Mandarin oranges

Lime Sherbet

MO – Black Bean Burger

NCS – SF ice cream

Tuesday, May 11

Taco Pasta Casserole

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Peaches

Blueberry Crisp

MO – Bean/Cheese Burrito

NCS – spiced apples

Friday, May 14

Tuscan Tortellini Pasta

Mixed greens

Dressing

Dinner roll/butter

Mixed Fruit

Chocolate Pudding Cup

Sugar Cookie

MO – Veggie Tuscan Pasta

NCS – SF cookie

Tuesday, May 18

Lemon Dill Baked Fish

Tartar Sauce

Baked potato

Coleslaw

Sour Cream

WW Bread/Butter

Ambrosia

MO – Multigrain burger

NCS – banana

Friday, May 21

*Pork Loin in Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Peas

WW Bread/Butter

Mandarin Oranges

Apple Crisp

MO – Multigrain Burger

NCS – spiced apples

DEERFIELD

The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. Reserve a spot: (608) 764-5935.

