Incumbent Sandy Fischer received the most votes in a contested Deerfield School Board race on April 6.
Four candidates were running for three seats on the board. Each seat has a three year term.
Challengers Sarah Hart and Katie Michel will join Fischer on the board. Challenger Michael Gullickson did not win a seat.
The results were:
Fischer: 636 votes (29.3%)
Hart: 565 votes (26.1%)
Michel: 539 votes (24.9%)
Gullickson: 423 votes (19.5%)
Fischer expressed her appreciation for being re-elected to the position. She’s served on the board for 17 years.
“I am very happy to continue serving on the school board. I look forward to supporting the students, staff and administration over the coming months as work toward returning to normal school life,” Fischer said.
“I look forward to working with both Katie and Sarah,” she added.
Hart and Michel both expressed gratitude for the community support.
“I’m just really looking forward to working with the school board and school administration on continuing the work that they’ve been doing, making sure that our kids are getting a strong education and (that) our staff are well-supported,” Hart said.
She called Deerfield “a cool community to be in. (I’m) glad I can support it,” Hart said. “I hope to be able to have a positive impact.”
Michel said she’s looking forward “to add value and help with the best education process possible, bringing lots of opportunities...for our students.”
“I am super grateful for all of the mom friends who are supporting me in making sure the school stays open and the children have as much freedom as possible,” she added.
In the April 6 election, Michel took on a second public office, becoming a member for the Deerfield Town Board.
There were two seats open on the Deerfield Town Board. Dan Kelly received 288 votes (55%), and Michel received 235 (44.8%). It wasn’t a contested race.
“I’m very excited to use my leadership experience to help both boards the best that I know how,” Michel said.
