Hope for a Koshkonong Creek rebound

Newcomers to Rockdale in the past 20 years may view the creek as root-beer clear, flowing well, and a good place to paddle and tube all the way from Cambridge. Many veteran observers still lament the loss of the dam and millpond, with its abundant wildlife, good fishing, and clear ice in winter. But in its last two decades before the dam went out, the millpond had a warm, silt-laden, sluggish flow with carp, algae scum, and musky odors.
Looking back even further, old-timers now long-gone recalled the creek flowing clear and cool all year. Abundant wetlands throughout the watershed held floodwaters in check. Following a heavy rain, the creek in Rockdale would rise slightly a few days later, then slowly return to normal levels. That is, before a drainage project in the late 1930s straightened and deepened the creek from its headwaters all the way to Cambridge.
Over the decades since it was channelized, Koshkonong Creek aged unnaturally fast, and it flooded faster and higher after a good rain. The millpond, once reaching all the way to CamRock 1 near the power lines, began to shrink. Silt washed from farm fields through ditches and tiles settled in the slow-flowing millpond and gradually filled it in, and in some years faster than others.
Since the 1940s, the millpond gave way to low uplands, rapidly at first then successively slower and faster with the comings and goings of soil conservation programs. Personal observations over the decades are supported by historical aerial photos and dates of soil programs. Now all the marshy areas from CamRock 1 to Rockdale, with marsh grass, cattails, reeds, and weedy trees, are filled with sediment eroded from rich farmland all the way from Sun Prairie.
Swollen frequently with stormwater from fields, lawns, roofs, streets, and driveways in both rural and developed areas, and with treated wastewater effluent from Sun Prairie, Deerfield, and Cambridge, the creek’s flow is higher all year, causing creek banks to erode and trees to topple, all the way to the lake. A few decades ago, a paddling trip to the lake was possible, even through “the big woods” north of Busseyville in high water. Now, the creek downstream from East Rockdale Road is impassable.
In Rockdale, the millpond’s depth of four or five feet in the ‘60s lessened to a scant foot or two by the late ‘90s, ice didn’t freeze well, and root-beer-clear water in winter became chocolate milk with algae scum all year.
The creek’s health improved dramatically after the dam went out. Faster flows washed away suspended silt, as well as carp, which favor still waters. But other wildlife habitat suffered. The millpond’s upper end once attracted viewers from many miles around to observe and photograph shorebirds skittering in the mudflats and wading birds stalking their prey in shallow water. Ducks and geese sought refuge in the wide pond, with a resident flock of a hundred geese all year and around 300 gathering in summer. Now that’s all gone.
But there’s hope. A few beavers are building dams, which create small ponds, then come aquatic insects and frogs, which bring songbirds, herons, and cranes, and so on. A few ducks and geese now find refuge in the narrow creek channel far from view, unless you’re in a boat. All this will play out over time, perhaps sooner rather than later.
This ecological succession someday may be on full display from a vantage point in the CamRock wayside on Highway B, where Friends of CamRock have trimmed trees for your viewing pleasure. Keep watching. It’ll get better.