Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics third at Jefferson Invite

Senior Eden Harstford of Jefferson finished 11th with an all-around score of 28.300 on Friday, Dec. 3 as the Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team took third with a score of 108.300 at the Jefferson Invite.
Harstford took third in the vault with a score of 8.300. Junior Alex Ostopowicz finished 12th with a score of 7.800, sophomore Brynn Beattie took 16th with a score of 7.350, sophomore Kaila Buehler scored a 7.250 for 19th and sophomore Leah Worzalla took 25th with a score of 7.100.
In the bars event, Harstford took 12th with a score of 6.150. Ostopowicz landed a score of 5.800 for 17th, Buehler tied with teammate senior Emily Zilisch for 19th with a score of 5.150 and sophomore Summer Huebel took 27th with a score of 3.600.
Huebel (7.850) and Ostopowicz (7.650) finished 10th and 11th in the beam event. Harstford (6.950) and Beattie (6.750) finished 15th and 16th and Buehler took 27th with a score of 5.050.
For the floor event, Harstford took 12th with a score of 6.900. Ostopowicz (6.500) and Zilisch (6.450) took 19th and 20th place. Huebel took 22nd with a score of 6.300 and Beattie finished 25th with a score of 6.100.
Harstford finished 11th with an all-around score of 28.300 and Ostopowicz (27.750) took 13th overall. Menomonee Falls/Germantown won the event with 127.600 points.
Team scores: Menomonee Falls/Germantown 127.600, Hamilton 125.200, Jefferson/Cambridge 108.300, Markesan 106.450, Whitewater 104.950, West Allis/Hale/DSHA 103.650.