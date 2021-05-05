New Lake Ripley manager guides completion of long-term plans

With long-term plans to be finished in 2021 for both the lake itself and the nature preserve that protects its headwaters, the Lake Ripley Management District has a lot on its plate this year.
The efforts are being led by a new lake manager, Lianna Spencer, a Lake Mills high school graduate and and Rock Lake resident who was hired in December.
Spencer isn’t new to Lake Ripley. She began working summers for the management district as a UW-Whitewater undergraduate studying marine biology and fresh-water ecology, inspecting boats for invasive species. She finished a master’s degree in environmental conservation at UW-Madison in 2019 and after a stretch at an environmental consulting firm in northeast Wisconsin, spent the summer of 2020 working on Lake Ripley as a seasonal researcher.
Spencer said the lake manager job “was exactly what I was looking for, the right amount of office work, the right amount of field work,” and lots of opportunity to engage with lake residents and other users.
She said the 10-year lake management plan and the 10-year preserve management plan are critical to future budgeting and other decisions.
The preserve is a 207-acre prairie and wetland restoration on County Highway A in the town of Oakland that has extensive walking paths that are open year-round for public use. Its boundaries encompass a creek that directly feeds into the lake.
The lake district was established in 1990 and has taxing authority over an area bordered by County Road A, U.S. Hwy. 12, U.S. Hwy. 18 and Simonsen Street in the village of Cambridge, that includes about 1,400 parcels of property. Its boundaries align with the sanitary sewer district that was set up when sewer service was extended around the lake in 1984. Its board has the statutory authority to levy up to $250 a year on a $100,000 home but the annual bill has never exceeded $50 on a $100,000 home.
Spencer called the lake management plan “a large document,” 80-100 pages long, that “reflects our mission and the purpose of our district.” She is the point person for completion of the lake plan. The preserve management plan is being completed with the help of an outside consultant.
Spencer said both plans are essentially “a step-by-step list of things we need to get accomplished within 10 years.”
She said “a lot of thought is going into creating,” them, to ensure they best lay out priorities and are compatible with each other. In the end, the preserve and the lake are one system, and so “we need to make sure the plans align really well, that they mesh together,” she said. “What we do in the preserve ultimately affects what happens in the lake.”
Public listening sessions will be held later this year on both plans, before they’re adopted by the lake district board, Spencer said.
Lake preserve
Spencer and Lake District Board Chairman Jimmy DeGidio said other upcoming activities in the lake preserve include a firewood harvest planned for this summer. Offered in the past, that has been well received, they said.
About 30 dead trees were recently cut down, Spencer said. Local residents will be invited on dates yet to be announced to “bring your own equipment – gloves, chainsaws and your trucks to be able to haul your wood away — and you’ll be able to take as much free firewood as you want,” Spencer said.
The lake management district also recently replaced an observation deck on the north end of the preserve.
“It’s a beautiful spot, we’d encourage people to take a walk in the preserve and go up there and sit,” DeGidio said.
Spencer said volunteers are being sought to pull invasive species like garlic mustard in the preserve this spring.
“Garlic mustard is going to start dropping its seeds soon, and if we can get a group of 10-15 people together who are interested in hand-pulling that in our preserve, that would be fantastic,” Spencer said.
“There are lots of ways you can volunteer, and we are always looking for folks who are interested,” Spencer continued, including on the lake itself. “If someone wants to volunteer, we can definitely find something for you to do.”
Lake Ripley
On the lake itself, the management district is continuing with citizens’ water quality monitoring. That work is a joint effort between volunteers who help monitor lake quality and a seasonal lake researcher hired by the management district who helps collect and compile data for the district and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Lake data and resulting reports can be viewed on the lake district’s website, lakeripley.org. Updates are also regularly shared on social media, in a newsletter that’s mailed to lake district residents three time a year and at lake district meetings held every third Saturday of the month at the Oakland Town Hall. In August, the lake district holds an annual meeting where lake district residents vote to approve a budget and have a chance to weigh in on other decisions, and also hear an annual update.
This summer, Spencer said the lake district plans to again employ 1 or 2 boat inspectors to ensure that boats going in and out of Lake Ripley at public launches neither carry in or out invasive plant or animal species.
That effort is continuing as the management district expects to see high lake usage this season of both motorized and non-motorized boats, in a trend that exploded in 2020 as people saw boating as a way to get outdoors while socially distanced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeGidio said data the lake district collected on boat traffic in 2020 showed a marked increase “that was unusual, certainly.”
He noted, though, that despite the increased boat traffic there were no accidents on the lake in 2020. He credited that to enforcement provided by the town of Oakland’s boat patrol “that has done a wonderful job keeping everyone safe.”
“We are happy folks love Lake Ripley,” Spencer said. As a new season begins, “we just want to remind everyone to be respectful of all users on the lake, and if you see a violation or have a problem don’t hesitate to reach out to the town of Oakland boat patrol.”
Other efforts are also ramping up as the weather warms.
A weed harvesting crew plans to be on the lake weekday mornings beginning in May. And this week, a new mesh barrier is being installed at the Koshkongong Creek outlet into Lake Ripley at Park Road, to prevent invasive carp from coming up the creek and getting into the lake.
“We know this has been on the public’s mind,” Spencer said.
Spencer said there are a few carp in the lake now, but not at an epidemic proportion as has occurred at some other area lakes.
“Once they get into the lake, they don’t go back out,” DeGidio said.
Carp “do a lot of damage. They uproot plants, which causes sediment to rise in the water, which can decrease water quality,” and they prey on the eggs of native fish, Spencer said. “This is proactive management. We’re trying to prevent a large population of carp from living in the lake. We don’t now have a large population, which is good. They’re not in our lake and we’re going to keep it that way.”
Spencer said other than carp, there are no other invasive fish that are currently considered a significant threat in Lake Ripley.
Slow No WakeSpencer and DeGidio reminded Lake Ripley users of the slow-no-wake rules that are enforced at all times within 200 feet of shore and on the entire lake daily from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m.
That ensures a balance is struck between those who like to fish early in the morning when the lake is quiet and speedboat users who come out mid-day, DeGidio said. “We have that balance between fishing and recreation here. That is a very important thing that we are proud of,” he said.
Pizza fundraiser
DeGidio also noted that the lake district has a fundraiser underway with Pizza Ranch, a local pizzeria. An ordering link is on the lake district’s website through May 8 and pizzas will be delivered to the Oakland Town Hall on May 22, with $3 from each $10 pizza going back to the lake district.
