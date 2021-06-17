Cambridge EMS seeks community involvement

Cambridge Area EMS is putting out a call to the community, for people interested in getting involved on several levels.
In addition to recruiting people interested in working part-time as EMTs, it is also seeking volunteers for the Friends of the Cambridge EMS, its nonprofit fundraising and outreach arm.
EMS Director Bob Salov said the department pays for certification classes for new EMTs.
“And those who don’t want to take care of sick or injured people can help us with the Friends,” Salov said.
He said the Friends coordinate everything from blood drives and ice cream socials to hands-only CPR classes. The group also frequently works to support local residents with medical needs, for instance raising funds to add a handicapped accessible ramp to a home.
“There are a lot of opportunities to help with the Friends,” Salov said.
For more information call the EMS office at (608) 423-3511