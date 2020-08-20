The freedom to speak your mind is a bedrock of American democracy. And newspapers have a constitutionally guaranteed freedom to disseminate viewpoints on our Opinion pages.
In addition to our staff-written weekly editorial, our staff-written columns, and syndicated columns, our intent for this page of the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent is to offer a rich, weekly mix of community perspectives. Community members can do that by writing letters to the editor.
There are plenty of current local topics for writers of letters.
How do you feel about the proposed expansion of the Cambridge Fire and EMS station? What is your view on how our local school districts have chosen to start the school year?
Do you support the upcoming Deerfield schools referendum? How should available tax incremental finance dollars be spent to improve the downtown Deerfield area?
How should the community address racial equity? How do you feel about the current state of local business development and retention? Are you excited or concerned about the vision to link Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail?
Do you know of any local pandemic heroes who should be recognized? How should the community address pandemic-related economic challenges and mental health challenges?
How can we all come together, stronger as a community?
We welcome letters to the editor, with some guidelines.
Letters should be no more than 400 words long.
Writers need to live in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas or have some direct tie such as working in the local area, and that tie must be stated in the letter. If you live in Stoughton or Madison or Fort Atkinson, please direct your letters to newspapers in those communities.
Personal attacks and any other potentially libelous content won’t be tolerated.
Anonymous letters won’t be published.
We accept letters about state and national issues but prefer to publish letters that focus on local issues that directly impact the Cambridge and Deerfield areas.
Letters must be received no later than Monday at noon on the week that they are to be published. Editors will make every attempt to publish letters in a timely fashion but reserve the right to hold a letter for a subsequent week, due to space constraints, even if it was received by the Monday deadline.
Editors reserve the right to not run a letter, for any reason, without explanation.
Letters to the editor will appear in print on our Opinion page and will be posted in the Opinion section of our website.
Letters can be emailed to Managing Editor Karyn Saemann at ksaemann@hngnews.com. They can be submitted via the Letters to the Editor portal on our website. And they can be mailed to Karyn Saemann, Managing Editor, Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, 320 N. Main St., Lake Mills, WI 53551.
We look forward to publishing your letters in upcoming editions of the newspaper.
