As it has in recent years, the Town of Oakland will borrow to help fund its 2021 operating budget.
With Tom Jensen absent, the town board voted unanimously on Oct. 20 to short-term borrow $350,000 for next year.
It borrowed that same amount in 2019 and 2020, paying off a one-year loan at the end of each fiscal year and starting anew with the principal rolled over into a new loan – plus interest.
Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner said under state levy caps, borrowing is the only way to fund costs like routine road repairs that shouldn’t be pushed off.
Under its levy cap, Oakland can only raise its tax levy over 2020 by about $3,700 out of a total budget of about $1.8 million.
Kapsner said the annual budget constraints from levy caps “don’t stop until the state…let’s us do what we need to do.”
Under levy caps, Kapsner said “borrowing is really the only way we have to raise money. I can’t even imagine where we would be if we weren’t borrowing.”
Town Board member Jimmy DeGidio said, however, the annual borrowing is concerning.
“I’m so leary about continuing to borrow more and more every year,” DeGidio said. “This is just getting worse and worse; we’ve got to try to rein this in at some point.”
Kapsner said beginning in 2022, he expects the town to begin receiving a significant annual payment tied to the location of a new solar energy farm partially in Oakland.
That could be applied to debt payments, going “a long way toward not having to borrow so much money,” Kapsner said.
The budget is expected to be considered for adoption at a town board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall, N4450 County Road A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.